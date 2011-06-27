  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2017 Ram 1500
  5. Used 2017 Ram 1500 Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Ram 1500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 1500
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$17,296 - $20,252
Used 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Doesn't like to be cold

Tarjac, 09/23/2019
Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The Ecodiesel is a great engine once it is completely warmed up, but cold it is pretty much a dog! Mileage is its strongest point. I just averaged 27.6 mpg on a 150 mile trip, and I get 22-24 mpg in daily driving, obviously not towing. Cost of diesel fuel varies, but around here it is less than gas as often as it is more and overall it does save money over a similar power gas truck. The engine is very smooth and powerful, but only after it reaches full operating temperature. It can be scary until you learn to compensate for the 2-3 sec delay for power when the engine is cold. Don't jump out in traffic!! The delay completely goes away once it warms up. I'm told the cold lack of power is a function of diesels in general, and of required EPA tuning and there is nothing that can be done about it. It's really not bad once you drive it awhile and learn its not a hemi off the line. I bought it new and got a great price - less than a similar truck with the gas V6, so this engine is not necessarily a "premium" cost item. I have not had any mechanical issues in 30,000 miles so I am pretty happy!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

i haz a wallet

dan irvine, 06/01/2018
Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
3 of 9 people found this review helpful

28.4 mpg

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 1500s for sale

Related Used 2017 Ram 1500 Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles