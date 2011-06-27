Used 2017 Ram 1500 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Tarjac , 09/23/2019 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

The Ecodiesel is a great engine once it is completely warmed up, but cold it is pretty much a dog! Mileage is its strongest point. I just averaged 27.6 mpg on a 150 mile trip, and I get 22-24 mpg in daily driving, obviously not towing. Cost of diesel fuel varies, but around here it is less than gas as often as it is more and overall it does save money over a similar power gas truck. The engine is very smooth and powerful, but only after it reaches full operating temperature. It can be scary until you learn to compensate for the 2-3 sec delay for power when the engine is cold. Don't jump out in traffic!! The delay completely goes away once it warms up. I'm told the cold lack of power is a function of diesels in general, and of required EPA tuning and there is nothing that can be done about it. It's really not bad once you drive it awhile and learn its not a hemi off the line. I bought it new and got a great price - less than a similar truck with the gas V6, so this engine is not necessarily a "premium" cost item. I have not had any mechanical issues in 30,000 miles so I am pretty happy!