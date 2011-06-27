Used 2014 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

no more chevy's after driving this yoyo69 , 07/06/2014 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I thought these hemi engines got poor mileage but this 4x4 gets over 20 mpg just driving back and forth to work. This truck blows away ford and chevy in every category. looks better, rides better,nicer interior with more options that come standard. Drive one if your in the market for a new truck. It sells itself, and was priced better. I did have a negative bias against the dodge truck but seeing is believing. Report Abuse

great truck with a few twists Josh Carrier , 04/01/2016 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 18 of 22 people found this review helpful I like the truck BUT it has has some problems. I bought this truck new in December 2014 and got a great deal on it. Several months after i had it, the check engine light came on. The grill shutter had broke and needed replaced. About six months after that, the truck started making a squealing noise when i started it in the cold. The dealership said the idler pully was bad and needed replaced. As of yesterday (3/31/2016) the truck had 24,5xx miles on it and the check engine came on AGAIN. The dealership said the oil pressure senser was bad and needed replaced. I really like the truck. Its fun to drive, gets good gas millage, and it looks sharp but, these problems are getting annoying. Its still a fairly new truck. Ive never heard of anyone having problems so soon. UPDATE: 8/02/2018 The truck had 33,000 miles on. The check engine light came on and I took it to the dealership. The technician ran the code said it was the antifreeze by- pass valve that was bad. I asked him what that was and he said he did not know. I took it to a Chevrolet dealership and traded it in for a 2016 Silverado. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Engineering Reliability Fred , 02/05/2018 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Front wheel bearings out at 60,000 miles. No warranty. Bearing design is poor as bearings should go 150,000 miles. Fuel tank sensor showed up as check engine light several times and Dealer in Wasilla, Alaska did not document or correct. Finally went out at 65,000 miles and fuel pump assembly had to be replaced. Any sensor should be replacable without removing fuel tank. Poor engineering. I will not buy another RAM Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Ram pickup! chris303 , 01/31/2015 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my Ram 1500 new in November of '13. After 26,000 miles, I can report only 1 repair (oil pressure sending unit fixed under warranty). Gas mileage on a recent trip from Wisconsin to Florida varied from 20.5 to 25 mpg. My Tradesman trimmed truck came with so much standard equipment, I don't know why anybody would need to spend more! This truck rides and handles like a big American sedan. The 8 speed automatic works great, though I have caught it napping at times when kicked down. My only complaint is I wish the seats had lumbar support for my middle-aged lower back, but I suppose the higher trim levels may. It's no surprise Ram won Motor Trend truck of the year twice! Report Abuse