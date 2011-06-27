Used 2012 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck I've ever owned.
Bought my Ram 1500 5.7 Hemi used, 45k miles but she looked and ran absolutely mint. 20k miles later she still runs absolutely perfect, the 8 cylinder, 5.7L Hemi is very strong and towing is a breeze. Gas mileage not quite as high as advertised but with Eco mode I can get 20+ mpg highway. Rides smoother than any truck I've owned, quick responsive steering with instruments easy to access and control. Uconnect is a nice feature also for hands free driving. Love my Ram! UPDATE 4/19/16: Have had some issues lately with my RAM. Two factory recalls related to malfunctioning airbags and steering issue. Shortly after the recall the truck was making a loud rattling noise on acceleration. Turns out all the bolts on the exhaust manifold sheered off, another manufacturer defect but no recall issued as told to me by a Dealership mechanic. Truck still looks new and runs strong but had I known there were so many factory issues I'd have bought a newer year.
2012 ram 1500 4x4 laramie
i traded in a 2009 ram 2500 ctd,before that a ford f-150 xlt and this ram 1500 stands head and shoulders above them in ride quality.
2012 ram express
Purchased a Ram express at the end of May. I am very pleased with the ride and build quality of the interior. I used it to pull my boat this summer and was impressed with the power of the Hemi. Fuel economy pulling the boat on the hghway was about 15-16. I am very light on the throttle and can get up to 18.2 driving to work everyday. That means letting the vehicle drop below 55 when going up hills to keep the ECO system engaged. I compared it to the ford before buying and the ford has a higher towing capacity around 10,000 vs 8500 lbs for the Ram. I can't remember towing over 4,000 lbs with any truck I ever had.
Cross-Shopped with Ford, Loved the Ram
After extensive shopping for a full-sized truck - mainly comparing it with the Ford F-150 XLT, I chose the Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Big Horn. It had the perfect mix of features I wanted (back-up camera, navigation) without having to have features I didn't necessarily want to pay for (leather, two-tone paint) that are available in the higher trim lines. Had to jump up to higher trim lines to get these features in the Ford. I also like the look of the Ram better than the Ford (as most seem to), and like its power delivery versus the Ford as well - EcoBoost in the Ford was not very smooth. This is an excellent truck - very high quality, great power, and a great mix of useful mid-line features.
2012 Dodge Ram Laramie
After owning my 2012 Dodge Ram Laramie for about a year now, there are some awesome features about the vehicle that I love, along with some features about the vehicle that bother me. Starting with the list of items that i really like... 1.) I have the Dodge Ram Crew Cab Laramie 1500 with the black heated and cooled leather and the features available on this pickup are great. Heated and cooled seats work with no issues, living in Minnesota I will always have a heated steering wheel after this vehicle, and I will always have a upgraded sound system as the Alpine factory sound system sounds incredible. 2.) The power is fantastic for daily driving. I've driven this vehicle for about 20,000 miles now and I'm very impressed by smooth shifting along with easy passing power and towing power. The Hemi doesn't struggle to rip you back in your seat while doing it smoothly. 3.) The looks of this vehicle are great. I have the all white Laramie with 20" chrome wheels. I get compliments consistently about the looks of the vehicle and it's almost 7 years old now! Here are a couple issues that bother me about the vehicle..... 1.) Within 2,500 miles of buying the vehicle, the hands free control module went out. What this meant for me is that I could no longer connect my phone via bluetooth for hands free calls or audio playback. I took it to the dealer to get a quote, and $100 later I was told the part cost $600 + labor to replace. Disappointing since I'm constantly on my phone. I'm sure i'll end up forking over the $1,000 dollar bill eventually to get this fixed. 2.) about 10,000 into driving the vehicle, my airbag light came on on my dash. After a little review, I read that this is a pretty serious issue since in the case of a collision, my airbags would not go off. After bringing it to the dealer, I found out the code was reset and the light is off. I'm a little uneasy whether or not the issue was actually fixed or not. 3.) Drive down a gravel road with this pickup... I can not believe the rock noise that is created during this experience. I have highway tires on my pickup and the rock noise is unacceptable. 4.) The winter MPG's is complete garbage. In my experience, I can not get better than 15 MPG combined during the winter while driving approximately 20/80 city/highway. 5.) The center console has a rattle which is easily fixed. It's still a little annoyance that could be avoided by Dodge. Overall, I do like the pickup, power, and luxury interior of the 2012 Dodge Ram. With that being said, it won't be a bad day when I upgrade to a newer pickup... Update 2/19/19 Ok.. I now have just under 100k miles on the Ram and I have had a new round of issues with it since my last review. The most concerning of these is that my transmission has went into “limp mode” 3 separate times with all three of them at highway speeds. What this means is that at 65-70 mph, the trans will suddenly downshift from 6 to 4. I’m being told it’s some sensor in the transmission, but without a transmission tear down, the exact issue is unknown. Rattles/squeaks: The center console rattles for no apparent reason with my temporary fix no longer working. The vents/fan squeak from time to time lasting anywhere from 30 seconds to a few minutes. MPG: I just had my spark plugs replaced hoping it would help my mileage out. I still barely get 15 on the highway driving conservatively. Combined mileage is more like 12-13 mpg. It’s getting old getting such poor mileage. The newer (15-18) Silverado’s with the 5.3L are averaging just under 20 combined which seems like a big upgrade. I think at this point I’m due for an upgrade and will be looking at a new/used Silverado.
