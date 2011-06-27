Used 2012 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

JRD , 02/18/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

17 of 19 people found this review helpful

After owning my 2012 Dodge Ram Laramie for about a year now, there are some awesome features about the vehicle that I love, along with some features about the vehicle that bother me. Starting with the list of items that i really like... 1.) I have the Dodge Ram Crew Cab Laramie 1500 with the black heated and cooled leather and the features available on this pickup are great. Heated and cooled seats work with no issues, living in Minnesota I will always have a heated steering wheel after this vehicle, and I will always have a upgraded sound system as the Alpine factory sound system sounds incredible. 2.) The power is fantastic for daily driving. I've driven this vehicle for about 20,000 miles now and I'm very impressed by smooth shifting along with easy passing power and towing power. The Hemi doesn't struggle to rip you back in your seat while doing it smoothly. 3.) The looks of this vehicle are great. I have the all white Laramie with 20" chrome wheels. I get compliments consistently about the looks of the vehicle and it's almost 7 years old now! Here are a couple issues that bother me about the vehicle..... 1.) Within 2,500 miles of buying the vehicle, the hands free control module went out. What this meant for me is that I could no longer connect my phone via bluetooth for hands free calls or audio playback. I took it to the dealer to get a quote, and $100 later I was told the part cost $600 + labor to replace. Disappointing since I'm constantly on my phone. I'm sure i'll end up forking over the $1,000 dollar bill eventually to get this fixed. 2.) about 10,000 into driving the vehicle, my airbag light came on on my dash. After a little review, I read that this is a pretty serious issue since in the case of a collision, my airbags would not go off. After bringing it to the dealer, I found out the code was reset and the light is off. I'm a little uneasy whether or not the issue was actually fixed or not. 3.) Drive down a gravel road with this pickup... I can not believe the rock noise that is created during this experience. I have highway tires on my pickup and the rock noise is unacceptable. 4.) The winter MPG's is complete garbage. In my experience, I can not get better than 15 MPG combined during the winter while driving approximately 20/80 city/highway. 5.) The center console has a rattle which is easily fixed. It's still a little annoyance that could be avoided by Dodge. Overall, I do like the pickup, power, and luxury interior of the 2012 Dodge Ram. With that being said, it won't be a bad day when I upgrade to a newer pickup... Update 2/19/19 Ok.. I now have just under 100k miles on the Ram and I have had a new round of issues with it since my last review. The most concerning of these is that my transmission has went into “limp mode” 3 separate times with all three of them at highway speeds. What this means is that at 65-70 mph, the trans will suddenly downshift from 6 to 4. I’m being told it’s some sensor in the transmission, but without a transmission tear down, the exact issue is unknown. Rattles/squeaks: The center console rattles for no apparent reason with my temporary fix no longer working. The vents/fan squeak from time to time lasting anywhere from 30 seconds to a few minutes. MPG: I just had my spark plugs replaced hoping it would help my mileage out. I still barely get 15 on the highway driving conservatively. Combined mileage is more like 12-13 mpg. It’s getting old getting such poor mileage. The newer (15-18) Silverado’s with the 5.3L are averaging just under 20 combined which seems like a big upgrade. I think at this point I’m due for an upgrade and will be looking at a new/used Silverado.