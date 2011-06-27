Used 2011 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

will drive it till one of us concedes Theresa Davies , 03/24/2016 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful bought my 2011 truck new after my beloved Tahoe got caught in a flood. I've driven the heck out of it. Its a truck it's suppose to be driven hard. I've got over 110k on it and I love it still. I love the looks I get when I pull up next to some business men and I hop out in my suit, heels and briefcase in hand. It puts their overpriced family vehicles to shame. Only issue I've had is tow mirrors make a whine when your driving over 40 and the wind hits them just right. Just recently I noticed a small oil drop on the driver side front. Oil checks out, nothing loose so ? Still driving my Ram and still love it! I've got 150K and no issues at all with it. I now have major issues with my Ram - it had intermitten starting issues. Battery fine, Fuel pump fine, everything checked out but it would not start at times. So I looked to see if anyone else was having issues. It turns out it is the fuel pump relay. A rather expensive repair. Because I don't give up that easily I researched further and found that IF your ram has the tire pressure monitoring system and you by chance get a flat and are unable to get the flat fixed right away or end up having a tire that does not support the use of the tire pressure monitoring system you will eventually run into electrical problems for other parts of your vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Truck! cgt79 , 10/04/2011 12 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2011 Ram about a month ago, and I could not be happier. The truck is very comfortable and rides very nice, for a truck. The fit and finish is excellent, plenty of cubbyholes for storage and soft touch materials. The center console with bucket seats is huge and offers two levels of storage The 5.7L Hemi has plenty of power when needed and gets decent gas mileage for a full size truck (I am averaging 17.5 for mixed city/highway) and the transmission is smooth and responsive. Other than a minor issue with the brakes (sensor was mis-adjusted so the brake lights stayed on and cruise would not work) the build quality is very good.

I Love My New Ram! kmartin25404 , 12/21/2010 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie. I looked at Ford, Chevy, GM and Dodge prior to my purchase. I have been very happy with my new truck. I like the interior features and amenities. The ride is very nice. It has plenty of storage. So far, I've been pleased with the fuel economy being a full size pickup. The leather is elegant and plenty of leg room, even for it being a quad cab. I highly recommend this truck.

2011 dodge ram jarhead83 , 09/04/2011 10 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had my truck for 3 months have about 4700 miles on it truck gets good mileage 16-21 5.7 hemi 4x2 slt bighorn but for the bad news the truck has been in the shop 4 times since I have had it 2 for the paint 2 for my power back glass leaking still do not know if it is fixed waiting a few days to wash again but know it will be going back as soon as the shop opens go in this morning it started and no gauges worked windshield wipers came on and would not cut off windows will not roll down radio will only cut off if you turn it off even with switch off so this will make 5 times in 3 months of which I owned the truck I like the look the power but man at the problems I'm having