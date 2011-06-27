Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Consumer Reviews

I bought my 2015 Cayenne Diesel used from the local Porsche dealership. Since the first day they have treated me like a king. I get a Porsche loaner whenever I need it while mine is being serviced. I have sat and waited while they do minor stuff and I am in and out. The service has been one of the best things about owning it. I feel I am treated the same way as someone who just put down $150k. The car itself is awesome in every respect except one. The gear changes combined with some lag at low speeds are a real pain. It is amazing to me that in a car this sophisticated something so basic is a real problem. Otherwise it is an incredible tourer. Tons of mid range power, quiet, comfortable economical and great to drive. The brakes are awesome too.

Chase McCourt , 09/09/2016 Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

14 of 80 people found this review helpful

I traded my Range Rover to get this car as I wanted a newer model and thought diesel would be an economical different approach as I also own Tesla Model S too well I have nothing but hated the car since the day I bought it I paid $90k as you know Porsche options can climb high from the base 60k price well I drove the car hoping to like it as much as I loved my Range Rover it has terrible turbo lag not comfortable ride like Rover anyways that aside then the dieselgate scandal erupted I am now stuck with a worthless car I have never watched my money go away before my eyes the dealerships will only offer me $45k for a car I bought a year ago for $90k I can now not go trade for the Range Rover I really want I am so pissed also the service sucks all dealerships feel like you are nothing because you don't own a 911 you wait 3 weeks for service appt and every 5k miles for diesel only 15k miles intervals for Range Rover diesels the $300 oil change is painful as you have no loaner and have to wait 8 hours in the dealership and this is true for more than one place because actually I have called multiple Pittsburgh dealers this is the answers I call Porsche North America customer service they said only thing they can do for me is giving me extended warranty which I originally bought at purchase they said they would note that and try to do better for me months later no calls I would never buy another Porsche again and I am so fed up I wish that they would give me an answer so I can get rid of this car I absolutely loathe!!!!