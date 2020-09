Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Henry Andrzejczuk , 08/25/2016 S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Great Vehicle, it is fuel efficient (24 MPG suburban/city driving), or can drive like a sport car, (you pick your style). Looks small feels “BIG”, excellent ventilated front seats, nice interior, great sound, traction, acceleration, just love it.