Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews
GTS "The Best Cayenne" version
I had two BMW X5 before I got this GTS, and even though the X5 was THE benchmark of the luxury/sport SUV sector, it was dethroned by the Cayenne GTS. For all of us who enjoy driving sports cars and also like to go out with the family, a 911 is no option; this GTS model drives like a true Porsche, not like the other versions of the Cayenne that drive like a SUV built by Porsche. Handling, handling, handling, the Turbo is very fast but falls short in crisp maneuvering. For me the GTS is the perfect balance, it has enough HP (405) and scalpel sharp handling. I got it in GTS Red color, every time I stop at a traffic light, people keep nodding in approval, and giving thumbs up.
A GT3 SUV
Will reiterate everything the pulluru already stated. This is an amazing vehicle. Very hardcore. I'm 6'4", and have ample room in the front and rear seats. The cargo capacity in the rear is compromised, however (i.e, very small for an SUV). The ride is really good, even with 21" wheels, even in San Francisco. Sports-mode transforms the vehicle. Handling is ungodly, with cornering speeds being higher than my 2007 Cayman. PDCC is a must, though I would pass on the variable steering, as it is very artificial and "weird" in 20- 50mph city driving.
Power for the family
Although the interiors are not great at all, once you drive the SUV it feels like a true sports car, the power on the road is amazing and the stability & brakes are fantastic. It's a solid sports car for taking the whole family for a ride (100 mph feels like 60 mph). I can not imagine the turbo version or the GTS performance since I drive the base entry level and love it! Solid powerful German car great for a weekend ride!! Pets included.
My best yet!
I only drive my Cayenne when I'm touring the highways and byways, that's when I can truly enjoy it! From red light to red light or stop sign to sign don't really appeal to me! I'll just drive my Wrangler for that city driving. Great SUV, I Love it still!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cayenne GTS manual
Was surprised how good the ride, comfort, and build quality was. With winter tires, handles great in snow. My cousin who just bought a BMW 3 series, took it for a hard drive and couldn't stop talking about fun it was to drive. If only I didn't have to fill the tank every other day. Get the dynamic chassis control option if you can; worth all the pennies.
