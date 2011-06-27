Used 2015 Porsche Boxster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Boxster Convertible
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$65,022*
Total Cash Price
$36,258
GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$82,578*
Total Cash Price
$46,048
S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$82,578*
Total Cash Price
$46,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Boxster Convertible 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$976
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,033
|Maintenance
|$3,536
|$2,846
|$303
|$3,886
|$4,264
|$14,835
|Repairs
|$1,967
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,440
|$2,626
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,096
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,568
|$1,161
|$726
|$263
|$5,668
|Depreciation
|$6,628
|$2,961
|$2,630
|$2,361
|$2,152
|$16,732
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,705
|$12,289
|$9,257
|$12,395
|$12,376
|$65,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Boxster Convertible GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$6,392
|Maintenance
|$4,491
|$3,614
|$385
|$4,935
|$5,415
|$18,840
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,454
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,662
|Financing
|$2,477
|$1,991
|$1,474
|$922
|$334
|$7,198
|Depreciation
|$8,418
|$3,760
|$3,340
|$2,998
|$2,733
|$21,250
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,755
|$15,607
|$11,756
|$15,742
|$15,718
|$82,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$6,392
|Maintenance
|$4,491
|$3,614
|$385
|$4,935
|$5,415
|$18,840
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,454
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,662
|Financing
|$2,477
|$1,991
|$1,474
|$922
|$334
|$7,198
|Depreciation
|$8,418
|$3,760
|$3,340
|$2,998
|$2,733
|$21,250
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,755
|$15,607
|$11,756
|$15,742
|$15,718
|$82,578
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Boxster
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Porsche Boxster in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Porsche Boxster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019