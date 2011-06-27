  1. Home
Used 1994 Porsche 968 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 968
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/470.4 mi.294.0/470.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.19.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 6200 rpm236 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height50.2 in.50.2 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.94.5 in.
Length170.1 in.170.1 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight3240 lbs.3125 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amaranth Violet
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • India Red
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Grand Prix White
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Riviera Blue
