1994 Porsche 968 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The entry-level yet still gratifying Porsche receives the option of a Torsen limited-slip differential for the year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Porsche 968.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Convertible sports cars are fun!
Roger Taylor,01/18/2008
The 968 Cabriolet is a hoot! It has great styling, goes when you step on the gas, and handles like it is on rails. It also has a practical side with a reasonable trunk (enough for a couple bags of golf clubs), and some storage space behind the seats. The 968 is well built and reliable. It was great as my every day driver. The engine seems bullet proof and runs as well with 100k miles as it did when I got the car.
Lot of Porsche for the Money
Ceenit,04/02/2004
My requirements were ragtop, under 20k, ability to do some maintenance myself, good performance couldn't be something you see everyday, and it had to have head turning ability. The 968 Cab fit the bill in every way.....very low production numbers, excellent handling and speed, a very religious following, and turns more heads than anything else I was looking at because there are so few on the roads. Hope you find something that puts a smile on your face every time you turn the key.
Fantastic Handling, a Superb Sports - GT
Wil M.,11/20/2006
The 968 is one of the great "secrets" of the Porsche world. It's fast, reliable, comfortable, even reasonably economical (> 20 mpg), and most of all blessed with _superb_ cornering. The twisty-road handling is so agile and graceful that it's easy not to realize how fast you're going. It has the precision feel of a surgeon's scalpel; a Corvette feels heavy and clunky in comparison. Another fun aspect: the 968 is one of the rarest Porsche models, so few people know what it is. It's a gorgeous car and people realize it's something exotic, it's fun to watch them try to figure out what it is. Watch out for people driving erratically while they cruise by staring at your 968 (not kidding).
Great Car
p,03/01/2002
This is a great car, fun to drive, nice performance, good fuel economy, and very reliable.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Porsche 968

Used 1994 Porsche 968 Overview

The Used 1994 Porsche 968 is offered in the following submodels: 968 Coupe, 968 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Porsche 968?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Porsche 968s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Porsche 968 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Porsche 968.

Can't find a used 1994 Porsche 968s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 968 for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,207.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,635.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 968 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,619.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Porsche 968?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

