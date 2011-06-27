1994 Porsche 968 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,194 - $9,265
Used 968 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The entry-level yet still gratifying Porsche receives the option of a Torsen limited-slip differential for the year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Porsche 968.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Roger Taylor,01/18/2008
The 968 Cabriolet is a hoot! It has great styling, goes when you step on the gas, and handles like it is on rails. It also has a practical side with a reasonable trunk (enough for a couple bags of golf clubs), and some storage space behind the seats. The 968 is well built and reliable. It was great as my every day driver. The engine seems bullet proof and runs as well with 100k miles as it did when I got the car.
Ceenit,04/02/2004
My requirements were ragtop, under 20k, ability to do some maintenance myself, good performance couldn't be something you see everyday, and it had to have head turning ability. The 968 Cab fit the bill in every way.....very low production numbers, excellent handling and speed, a very religious following, and turns more heads than anything else I was looking at because there are so few on the roads. Hope you find something that puts a smile on your face every time you turn the key.
Wil M.,11/20/2006
The 968 is one of the great "secrets" of the Porsche world. It's fast, reliable, comfortable, even reasonably economical (> 20 mpg), and most of all blessed with _superb_ cornering. The twisty-road handling is so agile and graceful that it's easy not to realize how fast you're going. It has the precision feel of a surgeon's scalpel; a Corvette feels heavy and clunky in comparison. Another fun aspect: the 968 is one of the rarest Porsche models, so few people know what it is. It's a gorgeous car and people realize it's something exotic, it's fun to watch them try to figure out what it is. Watch out for people driving erratically while they cruise by staring at your 968 (not kidding).
p,03/01/2002
This is a great car, fun to drive, nice performance, good fuel economy, and very reliable.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Porsche 968 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 968
Related Used 1994 Porsche 968 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019