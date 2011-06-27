Used 1993 Porsche 968 Convertible Consumer Reviews

drb , 05/07/2006

This car has been very reliable and good fun. I have had no big suprises. My top is now manual. I had a Promax chip installed. That really helps the low end torque, it helped the top end too! Mustang 5.0's don't like it! The Porsche club is great. My dealer service has been fine. I've had it for three years and don't plan to sell it anytime soon.