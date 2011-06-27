  1. Home
1993 Porsche 968 Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Porsche 968. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

5.0
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Classic Porsche
968,06/05/2004
The porsche 968 represents one of the last of the front engined water cooled Porsches. This car has unique styling (only 12000 were built world wide) My 12 year old car is often confused with that new Porsche. The 3 liter 4 cylinder power plant puts out some serious power, but the ability to garnish more is limited. Whether a daily driver or a garage queen the 968 is an awesome car to drive.
'93 with 53,000 as of 4-06
drb,05/07/2006
This car has been very reliable and good fun. I have had no big suprises. My top is now manual. I had a Promax chip installed. That really helps the low end torque, it helped the top end too! Mustang 5.0's don't like it! The Porsche club is great. My dealer service has been fine. I've had it for three years and don't plan to sell it anytime soon.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Porsche 968 Overview

The Used 1993 Porsche 968 is offered in the following submodels: 968 Coupe, 968 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

