Used 1990 Porsche 944 Consumer Reviews
It's a Porsche, right?
How can you go wrong? The 944 S2 is a bargain at most retail prices. I bought my S2 cabrio in 2004 for around $8200 with less than 100K. Admittedly, I don't put a lot of miles on it, but in 2015, w/ 112k, it runs beautifully! Every few years I bring it into the local Porsche dealer for a full over haul, but even this service is very reasonable. I think I have maybe put about $4k in service (including a new top). But compared to a vintage 911 this is nothing. I love this car for its performance and reliability. I doubt I will ever sell it.
You should've bought one
I'm one of those lucky few that have a 944S2 that is in pristine condition. I don't care what the "supposed" value is today, to me it is worth a million bucks! The 944S2 Cabriolet design is perfect. It still looks new! I get inquiries all the time as to whether its a new Porsche model. With so few imported into the US, it will always be a special automobile. No complaints at all. If you can still get one in good condition, I suggest you do. You'll love it!
SSSweet!
I've heard the word more than once since I bought my cabriolet! She's in excellent shape well maintained and number 4 in my list of Porsche's owned.It's fun to drive and nice to look at. Always have a special place in my heart for the 944 style.
944 S2w Cabbie
I have had a 944S2 Cabbie for 5 years now. It has been re-chipped, de-catted and tuned, the performance is fantastic. 0 60 in 5.5 secs 150 mph (just), 28 mpg, utterly reliable, everywhere you go people comment and ask what model it is. It is not just a classic - it's a master classic. INCREDIBLE VALUE AT £10,000 for the performance - it's amazing. This is the 2nd Porsche I've had, previously a 944 Lux (2,5) - junk in comparison. Insurance group 20, but only £250 fully comp!! There is not another car made I would swap this for, not even a Carrera S 4 - simply too expensive to run. 911's not in the same ballpark, slow and unreliable, overpriced and uncomfortable. A very happy man!
Interesting car
I have owned the car for more than 3 years. Very nice - but be prepared to TAKE CARE OF THE CAR. This is not a Honda Civic that only needs an oil change. It will need new belts every 30K and extras to make sure she stays in top running condition. With that said ... this car will make you smile :-) every time you drive it. TMF - tooooo much fun!!! The handling is very precise and forgiving if you push beyond the limits. Excelent balance, not a drag racer, a road car - a track car.
Sponsored cars related to the 944
Related Used 1990 Porsche 944 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020