1990 Porsche 944 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Porsche 944. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$3,625 - $8,008
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Porsche 944.
Most helpful consumer reviews
karguy944,06/17/2015
S2 2dr Convertible
How can you go wrong? The 944 S2 is a bargain at most retail prices. I bought my S2 cabrio in 2004 for around $8200 with less than 100K. Admittedly, I don't put a lot of miles on it, but in 2015, w/ 112k, it runs beautifully! Every few years I bring it into the local Porsche dealer for a full over haul, but even this service is very reasonable. I think I have maybe put about $4k in service (including a new top). But compared to a vintage 911 this is nothing. I love this car for its performance and reliability. I doubt I will ever sell it.
Big Dan,09/12/2002
I'm one of those lucky few that have a 944S2 that is in pristine condition. I don't care what the "supposed" value is today, to me it is worth a million bucks! The 944S2 Cabriolet design is perfect. It still looks new! I get inquiries all the time as to whether its a new Porsche model. With so few imported into the US, it will always be a special automobile. No complaints at all. If you can still get one in good condition, I suggest you do. You'll love it!
Porschaholic,01/27/2003
I've heard the word more than once since I bought my cabriolet! She's in excellent shape well maintained and number 4 in my list of Porsche's owned.It's fun to drive and nice to look at. Always have a special place in my heart for the 944 style.
944 S2 Cabbi,05/03/2009
I have had a 944S2 Cabbie for 5 years now. It has been re-chipped, de-catted and tuned, the performance is fantastic. 0 60 in 5.5 secs 150 mph (just), 28 mpg, utterly reliable, everywhere you go people comment and ask what model it is. It is not just a classic - it's a master classic. INCREDIBLE VALUE AT £10,000 for the performance - it's amazing. This is the 2nd Porsche I've had, previously a 944 Lux (2,5) - junk in comparison. Insurance group 20, but only £250 fully comp!! There is not another car made I would swap this for, not even a Carrera S 4 - simply too expensive to run. 911's not in the same ballpark, slow and unreliable, overpriced and uncomfortable. A very happy man!
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5800 rpm
