Used 1995 Porsche 928 Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
The Shark

sab, 04/08/2003
0 of 29 people found this review helpful

It's about as fast as you can go without having to eat airline food!

