Used 1993 Porsche 928 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This is my second 928. The GTS is a super car in every way. The build quality is very good. The paint looks new. The Interior has held up very well for a car with 100,000 miles. When the car has been serviced it will run with anything on the road and there is no better looking auto. I drove the car in Europe for three years and it will run at 150 all day.

jmilbourne , 05/17/2007

This is my first Porsche. I went out with the local PCA chapter here in Vancouver last weekend for an early morning drive (about 65 Porsches)on the Sea to Sky highway. Mine was the only 928 and it got lots of looks and generated a lot of interest. While on the drive...spirited to say the least...I got to appreciate what a fine tourer it is. The neat downshift feature when you gun it is a blast as you get pinned to the seat. Highly recommend but better have a few $$ to keep her running in top form. I am a weekend mechanic and that helps and there are lots of after market spots for parts. Get one if you can find one.