2020 Porsche 911 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
911 Convertible
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$136,483*
Total Cash Price
$170,708
Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$118,214*
Total Cash Price
$147,858
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$111,766*
Total Cash Price
$139,793
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$153,678*
Total Cash Price
$192,215
911 Coupe
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$107,467*
Total Cash Price
$134,416
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$136,483*
Total Cash Price
$170,708
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$151,528*
Total Cash Price
$189,527
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$157,976*
Total Cash Price
$197,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,821
|$1,885
|$1,951
|$2,019
|$2,090
|$9,766
|Maintenance
|$210
|$1,266
|$1,430
|$5,198
|$4,456
|$12,560
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,816
|$2,793
|$4,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,864
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$7,073
|Financing
|$9,181
|$7,383
|$5,466
|$3,419
|$1,237
|$26,685
|Depreciation
|$20,588
|$11,632
|$9,503
|$10,649
|$9,308
|$61,680
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,322
|$24,954
|$21,222
|$26,058
|$22,927
|$136,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,577
|$1,632
|$1,690
|$1,749
|$1,811
|$8,459
|Maintenance
|$182
|$1,097
|$1,239
|$4,502
|$3,860
|$10,879
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,573
|$2,419
|$3,992
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,946
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$6,126
|Financing
|$7,952
|$6,394
|$4,734
|$2,961
|$1,071
|$23,113
|Depreciation
|$17,832
|$10,075
|$8,231
|$9,224
|$8,062
|$53,424
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,791
|$21,614
|$18,381
|$22,570
|$19,858
|$118,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,491
|$1,543
|$1,597
|$1,654
|$1,712
|$7,998
|Maintenance
|$172
|$1,037
|$1,171
|$4,257
|$3,649
|$10,286
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,487
|$2,287
|$3,774
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,621
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$5,792
|Financing
|$7,518
|$6,046
|$4,476
|$2,800
|$1,013
|$21,852
|Depreciation
|$16,859
|$9,525
|$7,782
|$8,720
|$7,622
|$50,510
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,838
|$20,435
|$17,378
|$21,339
|$18,775
|$111,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,051
|$2,122
|$2,196
|$2,274
|$2,354
|$10,997
|Maintenance
|$236
|$1,426
|$1,610
|$5,853
|$5,018
|$14,143
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,045
|$3,145
|$5,189
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,729
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$7,964
|Financing
|$10,337
|$8,313
|$6,155
|$3,850
|$1,393
|$30,047
|Depreciation
|$23,182
|$13,097
|$10,701
|$11,991
|$10,480
|$69,451
|Fuel
|$2,993
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,270
|$3,368
|$15,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,528
|$28,098
|$23,895
|$29,341
|$25,816
|$153,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,434
|$1,484
|$1,536
|$1,590
|$1,646
|$7,690
|Maintenance
|$165
|$997
|$1,126
|$4,093
|$3,509
|$9,890
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,430
|$2,199
|$3,629
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,405
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$5,569
|Financing
|$7,229
|$5,813
|$4,304
|$2,692
|$974
|$21,012
|Depreciation
|$16,211
|$9,159
|$7,483
|$8,385
|$7,329
|$48,567
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,537
|$19,649
|$16,710
|$20,518
|$18,053
|$107,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,821
|$1,885
|$1,951
|$2,019
|$2,090
|$9,766
|Maintenance
|$210
|$1,266
|$1,430
|$5,198
|$4,456
|$12,560
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,816
|$2,793
|$4,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,864
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$7,073
|Financing
|$9,181
|$7,383
|$5,466
|$3,419
|$1,237
|$26,685
|Depreciation
|$20,588
|$11,632
|$9,503
|$10,649
|$9,308
|$61,680
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,322
|$24,954
|$21,222
|$26,058
|$22,927
|$136,483
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,022
|$2,092
|$2,166
|$2,242
|$2,321
|$10,843
|Maintenance
|$233
|$1,406
|$1,588
|$5,771
|$4,948
|$13,945
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,016
|$3,101
|$5,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,621
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$7,852
|Financing
|$10,193
|$8,196
|$6,069
|$3,796
|$1,373
|$29,627
|Depreciation
|$22,858
|$12,914
|$10,551
|$11,823
|$10,334
|$68,479
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,877
|$27,705
|$23,561
|$28,930
|$25,455
|$151,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,108
|$2,181
|$2,258
|$2,337
|$2,420
|$11,304
|Maintenance
|$243
|$1,466
|$1,655
|$6,017
|$5,158
|$14,538
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,102
|$3,233
|$5,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,945
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$8,186
|Financing
|$10,627
|$8,545
|$6,327
|$3,957
|$1,432
|$30,888
|Depreciation
|$23,830
|$13,464
|$11,000
|$12,326
|$10,774
|$71,393
|Fuel
|$3,077
|$3,168
|$3,263
|$3,362
|$3,462
|$16,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,829
|$28,884
|$24,564
|$30,161
|$26,538
|$157,976
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:not available
