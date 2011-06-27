2020 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
2018 Grd Sport Corvette For 2020 Porsche Carrera S
Traded in a Corvette for the new 2020 Porsche Carrera S. In short, I have never looked backed. The performance and handling are true German outstanding engineering. It feels similar in straight line speed but handling is tighter with the Porsche. The car just feels better built to me and renewed my excitement about driving a sports car. The interior is very comfortable and instrument panel fantastic. My only con is that the learning curve is more for feeling comfortable with all the controls.
The best yet
I’ve had a 997 Carrera S and 991 GTS and this is by far the better machine . Very quick, very comfortable ( drop the tire pressures to Porsche comfort levels ) much more of a GT car when it needs to be. My first 911 convertible and what a joy, very comfortable with top down even at highway speeds with wind blocker. Everything is just so dialed in , the PDK, the different driver modes and the quality has a jewel like quality. It’s still a event every time I drive it.
