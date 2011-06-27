Used 2008 Porsche 911 GT2 Consumer Reviews

This is my 25th Porsche turbo since 1976 and my first GT2. This car is insane for the street. It is almost impossible to drive sanely. The handling is precise. The gas mileage is unbelievable considering it has 530 hp. I can get 27 mpg if I can somehow manage to do 55mph. The brakes are very close to simulating hitting a brick wall. Very overpriced but worth it. Buy one if you can find one!

Bill Scallia , 01/02/2009

This car is not an exotic at all! It is not worth the price. I own several other exotic cars, and this is the worst! I enjoy my BMW M Roadster better. Here's why. I am not a huge fan of the design. I was hoping to do a longer road test, since I "heard" that the performance was "good". But, the dealer would only let me try it on traffic laden streets for around 2.5 miles. I THOUGHT it might do better, and so I enthusiastically bought it. Now, I regret it. I sold the car around 5 months after I purchased it for around 65% of the original value. I bought a Mercedes Benz AMG, and it is 500% better. Do not get this exotic want-to-be!