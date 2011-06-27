Used 2001 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

There is a reason this is such an automotive Icon! DRGibbs1984 , 03/27/2015 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful So here's the deal, this is my only car and I daily drive it year round in Toronto. It had 118,000km on it when I bought it and two years later I've put on another 50,000km. Its fast, sexy, comfortable, built to last a lifetime, quite practice and oh so much fun! We've take it on long road trips, to the cottage, to get groceries, fishing... you get the idea. With just an engine chip and a few little things it runs 11.7 @ 120 MPH in the 1/4 mile... plus when the snow flies the AWD makes it I've owned a lot of nice cars and I'm convinced this is automotive perfection. Timeless design and these things are only going to be going up in value - just look at the 911 Turbo's of the past. Report Abuse

If you can afford it, get one DIC_CAMARILLO , 12/27/2007 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is our 4th Porsche (2nd water cooled) and its the best we've ever owned. The power is exceptional. Handling is superb. Comfortable to drive - great seats. This car looks fabulous. I recommend the non-turbo for a few reasons. The Carrera is lighter, has a true Porsche feel and you can get an extended warranty - should be purchased. The Turbo is incredible, but the all wheel drive takes some of the challenges out of driving. I like the feeling of knowing where the traction limits are. I think this is what makes a 911 such a fun car to drive. The tail gets a little loose, but not like the older 993 and 911. If you're going to drive this car hard, you need to pay attention. Report Abuse

What a driving machine! Catch me if you can , 05/28/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I thought about a Caymen S, a 993 or maybe an older air cooled 911. Then I drove the 996. Done! My 996 can be driven at 35 MPH on city streets all day long. Or on the freeway at 65 MPH. Then I downshift and push the pedal! This car is phenomenal! Suspension can be tricky on corners at high speed. Great feedback. Insane braking. Comfortable to drive. Bose stereo is very nice for a small car like this. Definitely get one if you can afford it! Report Abuse

German Supermodel Foxtrot X-ray , 09/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Car-girl analogies are a bit cliche but my experience with the 911 turbo is like a regular guy dating a German Supermodel. The first date is an intimidating experience that makes you feel twitchy, nervous, and out of place. After some time together, it becomes apparent that the supermodel is very special but also a "regular girl" with a wonderful personality. You do not have to drive fast to have fun in the turbo. With the windows down and the sunroof open you can hear the purr of the twin turbo flat 6 and you can't help but feel happy. I think I am beginning to understand the reasons behind the Porsche 911's legendary reputation. Report Abuse