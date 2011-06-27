  1. Home
Used 1994 Porsche 911 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 911
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/466.9 mi.304.5/466.9 mi.304.5/466.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.20.3 gal.20.3 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm228 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 6100 rpm247 hp @ 6100 rpm247 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.nono
Front leg room43.0 in.nono
Measurements
Length168.3 in.168.3 in.168.3 in.
Curb weight3164 lbs.no3031 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.8 cu.ft.3.8 cu.ft.3.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base89.4 in.89.4 in.89.4 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Riviera Blue
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • India Red
  • Amaranth Violet
  • Speed Yellow
  • Grand Prix White
  • Black
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Amaranth Violet
  • India Red
  • Grand Prix White
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Riviera Blue
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Riviera Blue
  • Grand Prix White
  • Amaranth Violet
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • India Red
Research Similar Vehicles