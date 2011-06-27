Used 1992 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

driver MikeB2256318 , 04/27/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful In My view the America Roadster as rare and old as it is (1992) still looks sleeker than the newer $100K + models. This has the heartbeat and spunk of the true 911 porsche Report Abuse

It's a blast 964dawg , 02/22/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Without a doubt this is most enjoyable car I've ever owned. It's still a thrill after owning it for eight years. It's a head-turner, sure to draw comments from admirers whenever I drive it. I drove earlier models of 911s before deciding on this '92. I find it is a great combination of classic Porsche styling with enough creature comforts to make a more enjoyable ride than some of the earlier 911s. A great car and frankly more reliable than any of the BMWs I've owned that have all been 2001 or later years. Report Abuse

1992 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 jbotx , 10/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been a fun, reliable car with excellent performance. I use it everyday, and look forward to my daily commute. The tiptronic transmission allows for easy use in rush hour traffic, and can switch to the manual mode for sporty driving. Report Abuse

Sure to be Vintage Mohan , 12/21/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 1992 911 is a fabulous car well on its way to becoming a classic. It is sturdy, dependable and drives as well as it did the day I got it. Report Abuse