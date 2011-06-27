Used 1992 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
driver
In My view the America Roadster as rare and old as it is (1992) still looks sleeker than the newer $100K + models. This has the heartbeat and spunk of the true 911 porsche
It's a blast
Without a doubt this is most enjoyable car I've ever owned. It's still a thrill after owning it for eight years. It's a head-turner, sure to draw comments from admirers whenever I drive it. I drove earlier models of 911s before deciding on this '92. I find it is a great combination of classic Porsche styling with enough creature comforts to make a more enjoyable ride than some of the earlier 911s. A great car and frankly more reliable than any of the BMWs I've owned that have all been 2001 or later years.
1992 Porsche 911 Carrera 2
This car has been a fun, reliable car with excellent performance. I use it everyday, and look forward to my daily commute. The tiptronic transmission allows for easy use in rush hour traffic, and can switch to the manual mode for sporty driving.
Sure to be Vintage
The 1992 911 is a fabulous car well on its way to becoming a classic. It is sturdy, dependable and drives as well as it did the day I got it.
My Third Porsche
Fantastic car in every way. I have selected the Targa again because I love open air cars and prefer the Targa to a convertable because I have run the car on a number of race tracks, and you must have a roll bar in order to be allowed on the track. The targa top has also allowed me to carry my 18 foot canoe on the roof. The car is super quick, trouble free,and a blast to drive at speed. I would recommend anyone buying a Porsche join the Porsche club as in will add to the fun of owning the marque.
