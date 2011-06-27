Used 1997 Pontiac Trans Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/460.0 mi.
|400.0/575.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|61.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.3 in.
|201.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3702 lbs.
|3920 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5357 lbs.
|5357 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|24.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.4 in.
|68.1 in.
|Wheel base
|112.0 in.
|120.0 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|72.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
