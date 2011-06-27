  1. Home
Used 1997 Pontiac Trans Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Trans Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.3 in.201.3 in.
Curb weight3702 lbs.3920 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.24.2 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base112.0 in.120.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
