Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1718
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.1 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4300 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.35.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.3 in.62.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.113 cu.ft.
Length194.5 in.194.5 in.
Curb weight3678 lbs.3599 lbs.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Jade Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
