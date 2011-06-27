Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,892
|$4,995
|$5,904
|Clean
|$3,643
|$4,682
|$5,516
|Average
|$3,146
|$4,054
|$4,738
|Rough
|$2,649
|$3,426
|$3,961
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,733
|$6,465
|$7,873
|Clean
|$4,431
|$6,059
|$7,355
|Average
|$3,826
|$5,247
|$6,318
|Rough
|$3,222
|$4,434
|$5,282
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,178
|$5,827
|$7,162
|Clean
|$3,911
|$5,461
|$6,690
|Average
|$3,378
|$4,729
|$5,748
|Rough
|$2,844
|$3,996
|$4,805
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,052
|$5,678
|$6,994
|Clean
|$3,793
|$5,321
|$6,534
|Average
|$3,276
|$4,607
|$5,613
|Rough
|$2,758
|$3,894
|$4,693