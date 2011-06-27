Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent SUV Consumer Reviews

Spacious, Comfortable, Fun to Drive, Good Value aldwis25 , 09/01/2013 47 of 49 people found this review helpful Bought used at 5K mi., has +97K mi. now. Overall reliable, comfortable, smooth ride, fun to drive. Get about 17 city/24 hwy mpg. Pros: Very spacious front/rear seating and cargo space; comfortable; reliable; smooth ride for low-price basic crossover class (broad wheel base). Cons: Replaced heating/A/C actuator motor at 53K (+$900 repair) but was GM recall later - contacted dealer, reimbursed same day; replaced wheel bearings at 75K; replaced bolts on exhaust at 86K (apparently common problem on Torrent and Equinox - made exhaust loud - easy $20 fix); slow pick-up at acceleration; odd window controls placement (all in front seat center console). Report Abuse

275k and still runs well Creighton Barker , 08/25/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful It is great in snow, gets 23mpg always, AWD, roomy, love the rear hatch. Yes I replaced one wheel bearing, did the head gaskets, and now adrive train bearing. But it's on it's third lifetime in Midwest Winters and hot summer. We got it with 74k 10 yrs ago. On our third set of tires, we buy Cooper. If I can find another with only 100 k on it, I'll buy it for later on. Love the manuverability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

This will be my last GM vechile variety , 09/01/2011 27 of 30 people found this review helpful We loved the looks of this car and for the first year it was a solid car. After that it has been all down hill. We have now replaced all four wheel bearings and it the paint started flaking off around 50k. We now have a large spot on the driver side and on the tailgate. Our dealer told us this was not covered under the supplimental rust protectant we got because it was an issue with the paint.

PIECE OF CRAP!!! NRBO , 12/02/2010 36 of 41 people found this review helpful This make is a piece of crap. 2nd year fuel pump went out, third year the entire ignition system went out. 4th year the heater quits working - apparently this has happened to thousand of this model but GM refuses a recall - the part costs $22 but it costs $1500 for labor because to replace the part requires removal of the entire front section of the car. Look it up - blender acuerator. My mechanic says it is the poorest designed car he has ever seen and won't even attempt to replace that part. I am getting rid of this piece of junk as soon as I can. It is winter in the south and no heater. The dealership just laughed when asked about ongoing issues with this car.