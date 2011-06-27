Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent SUV Consumer Reviews
Spacious, Comfortable, Fun to Drive, Good Value
Bought used at 5K mi., has +97K mi. now. Overall reliable, comfortable, smooth ride, fun to drive. Get about 17 city/24 hwy mpg. Pros: Very spacious front/rear seating and cargo space; comfortable; reliable; smooth ride for low-price basic crossover class (broad wheel base). Cons: Replaced heating/A/C actuator motor at 53K (+$900 repair) but was GM recall later - contacted dealer, reimbursed same day; replaced wheel bearings at 75K; replaced bolts on exhaust at 86K (apparently common problem on Torrent and Equinox - made exhaust loud - easy $20 fix); slow pick-up at acceleration; odd window controls placement (all in front seat center console).
275k and still runs well
It is great in snow, gets 23mpg always, AWD, roomy, love the rear hatch. Yes I replaced one wheel bearing, did the head gaskets, and now adrive train bearing. But it's on it's third lifetime in Midwest Winters and hot summer. We got it with 74k 10 yrs ago. On our third set of tires, we buy Cooper. If I can find another with only 100 k on it, I'll buy it for later on. Love the manuverability.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This will be my last GM vechile
We loved the looks of this car and for the first year it was a solid car. After that it has been all down hill. We have now replaced all four wheel bearings and it the paint started flaking off around 50k. We now have a large spot on the driver side and on the tailgate. Our dealer told us this was not covered under the supplimental rust protectant we got because it was an issue with the paint.
PIECE OF CRAP!!!
This make is a piece of crap. 2nd year fuel pump went out, third year the entire ignition system went out. 4th year the heater quits working - apparently this has happened to thousand of this model but GM refuses a recall - the part costs $22 but it costs $1500 for labor because to replace the part requires removal of the entire front section of the car. Look it up - blender acuerator. My mechanic says it is the poorest designed car he has ever seen and won't even attempt to replace that part. I am getting rid of this piece of junk as soon as I can. It is winter in the south and no heater. The dealership just laughed when asked about ongoing issues with this car.
Started great but ended badly!
I bought my 2006 Pontiac Torrent in 2009 with only 22k miles on it. The first year and a half, the vehicle was the best that I'd owned. Drove from Memphis, TN to Gatlingburg in the snow, Hattisburg, MS, Meridian, MS, Jonesboro, AR, and Little Rock, AR with no problems. But during my trip to Little Rock, it seemed like I was having trans problems. When I took it to the trans shop, they said it was a speed sensor. Needless to say, the speed sensor kept messing up. I had it replaced 4 times before getting rid of the vehicle. Now, my ex-fiancee's aunt has replaced the trans but the problems persists. And the paint is peeling.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Torrent
Related Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner