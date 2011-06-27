  1. Home
Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
12 reviews
great car

Tom, 03/30/2008
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 5 years. I bought it used with 35,000 miles and now has 225,000 on it. Only problem was the fuel pump went out at 150,000. If all cars were this reliable then auto makers would go out of business. Awesome car. The 2.4 L is very peppy and 32 mpg. What more could I ask for? Did I mention this car is an automatic?

Satisfied with Sunfire

satisfiedwithsunfire, 12/17/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Sunfire 09/2000 and it has been a very dependable car. I'm extremely pleased with it. I took it on a long trip and couldn't have been happier. The gas mileage is great, the ride is good for that price range. The interior could use a little more quality, but the outside is attractive. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for dependability with a little sporty look. My car is paid for and I have no intentions of getting rid of it. I'll probably keep it till it dies. It's my baby.

Excellent Car!

john_y, 04/10/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got this car at 120,000 and now is at 150,000 and running stronger than ever! Beastly in all weather, I can get through a foot of snow without a problem and with good handling too. Decent gas mileage (24-27 mpg). Only ever need to perform minor repairs (exhaust, shocks, oil changes, spark plugs). Ice cold A/C, and engine warms up quickly on those cold days. When I got it the two lowest fan blower settings didn't work, but easily fixed by replacing blower motor resistor. Roomy trunk, I can fit a Tuba in it with a bit of room to spare. Not the fastest car in the world (could only get it up to 105) but it gets you where you need to go. Comfortable seats for road trips.

Love My Sunfire!!!!

deitra.d.w@hotmail.com, 10/13/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good Car for College

Sara'sSunfire, 05/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It's no Honda Civic, but it gets good gas milage and is real roomy.

Research Similar Vehicles