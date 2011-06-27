  1. Home
Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.3
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

i love this little car

Caity, 03/16/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I was given this car for my 16th birthday in 2005. Since then, I've had a few problems, all of which seem to have happened to others (head gasket, alternator, fuel pump, heat only working on high, AC compressors broken). Also, the starter is starting to go. But, i like the sporty design and have a lot of fun driving it.

Reasonable for the Price

shmeen, 08/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my 95 Sunfire (used) when it was 2 years old. It has given me a really good run since then but a week ago the engine went out. One thing the mechanic told me is to beware of the smallest coolant leak because if not caught early it can ruin the engine. My car gave me 118,000 miles before it broke down but the mechanic did mention that many of the Sunfire's he had worked on went out at 75,000 miles. A good car, but beware once you get into those higher miles.

Sunfire Review

Marvo, 09/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my 95 Sunfire in 97 for my "college car" to run back and forth from home to school. I must say that I have had an unbelievable run. My plan was always to keep the car until graduation, in May 99, and then trade it in for something else. Well, I paid it off and it has run like a champ up 'til today. I plan on driving it until I am forced to buy something else. The AC still blows ice cold, in AZ no less, and it runs flawlessly. Only major repairs have been an alternator and a water pump since '97. May I have the same luck with my next car, which could very well be a Sunfire when the time comes.

Selling my sunfire

iceguy, 02/27/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my '95 Sunfire new in June 95. The car now has 100K miles and is still going stong. No major repairs EVER. This has been a great car fo my wife for 6 years, then I got it. Now I will reluctantly sell the Sunfire. Oil, and tires are the only things that wear out. It has developed a small oil leak. I haven't heard many raves about this car, but I have to say that GM really did a lot of things right. The car is consistent, and affordable.

Okay car with some problems

kning, 06/11/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had my sunfire for 7 years and it's been a decent car. The major problem has been the transmission. I'm on my 3rd one and only have 86000 miles on it. I am not hard on cars, and have done a great deal of highway driving in the car. Other problems have been pretty standard. I like the gas mileage and it has been a cute, zippy car for a single gal. Now with a husband and baby though, we're ready for a minivan. I wish the car had power windows, locks, but for a basic small car there is tons of room when the rear seat folds down. Got lots of stuff to and from college in it.

