Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|26
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|22/32 mpg
|22/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|258.4/395.2 mi.
|334.4/486.4 mi.
|334.4/486.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.2 gal.
|15.2 gal.
|15.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|26
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|124 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|124 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 4200 rpm
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.3 ft.
|35.3 ft.
|35.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|47.8 in.
|47.7 in.
|47.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|52.9 in.
|52.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.1 in.
|37.4 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.6 in.
|49.2 in.
|49.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.0 in.
|33.7 in.
|32.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|53.2 in.
|52.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|180.7 in.
|180.7 in.
|180.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2682 lbs.
|2502 lbs.
|2484 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.2 in.
|53.9 in.
|52.2 in.
|Wheel base
|101.3 in.
|101.3 in.
|101.3 in.
|Width
|66.2 in.
|66.2 in.
|66.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Sunbird
Related Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons