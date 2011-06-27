Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 Sunbird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg22/32 mpg22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/395.2 mi.334.4/486.4 mi.334.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG202626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm124 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm124 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm110 hp @ 5200 rpm110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.38.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room47.8 in.47.7 in.47.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.9 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.37.4 in.36.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.49.2 in.49.6 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.33.7 in.32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.53.2 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length180.7 in.180.7 in.180.7 in.
Curb weight2682 lbs.2502 lbs.2484 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.53.9 in.52.2 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width66.2 in.66.2 in.66.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Dark Purple Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Dark Purple Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Purple Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
