  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunbird
  4. Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Sunbird
5(31%)4(46%)3(8%)2(15%)1(0%)
3.9
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Sunbirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$775 - $1,831
Used Sunbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

cutie

bobby martin, 03/29/2016
LE 4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Economical excelent exterior

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Excellent car for the price

J. Hurley, 08/27/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for $200 in summer 09 and subsequently spent another $1000 on parts to get it in a more reliable running condition, and put new tires on it today. This car is pretty fun to drive, its small and easy to park, has great acceleration when you need it, sporty gear selector if you shift down past drive. For a car that's 17 years old it has held up remarkably well. Mine is the White color, and has no oxidation to speak of. Some rust where the door meets the frame, but that's about it. I'm very satisfied.

Report Abuse

Lots of problems

Derf, 07/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been the most unreliable I have ever owned. The thing shakes, rattles and groans. Always ahs something that needs to be fixed. But, when I put the top down, all is forgiven. Ride is horrible and power is low for a V-6. Seats are uncomfortable.

Report Abuse

Old sunbird V6 vs. New sunfire V4?????

Zvonar, 07/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Does anyone know the horsepower in the '92 Pontiac Sunbird with the V6, 3.1L? I am trying to compare the new (2002) Pontiac Sunfires ecotech engine (4 cylinder, 2.2L 140 horsepower) with my Pontiac Sunbird with a V6, 3.1L Thanks a bunch!

Report Abuse

I loved this car

Hey Lady!, 01/31/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the best car that I've ever owned. Wow, I wish that I had hung onto this one - nice reliable ride in a solid car. Good looking too!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sunbirds for sale

Related Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles