Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird Consumer Reviews

Excellent car for the price J. Hurley , 08/27/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $200 in summer 09 and subsequently spent another $1000 on parts to get it in a more reliable running condition, and put new tires on it today. This car is pretty fun to drive, its small and easy to park, has great acceleration when you need it, sporty gear selector if you shift down past drive. For a car that's 17 years old it has held up remarkably well. Mine is the White color, and has no oxidation to speak of. Some rust where the door meets the frame, but that's about it. I'm very satisfied.

Lots of problems Derf , 07/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been the most unreliable I have ever owned. The thing shakes, rattles and groans. Always ahs something that needs to be fixed. But, when I put the top down, all is forgiven. Ride is horrible and power is low for a V-6. Seats are uncomfortable.

Old sunbird V6 vs. New sunfire V4????? Zvonar , 07/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Does anyone know the horsepower in the '92 Pontiac Sunbird with the V6, 3.1L? I am trying to compare the new (2002) Pontiac Sunfires ecotech engine (4 cylinder, 2.2L 140 horsepower) with my Pontiac Sunbird with a V6, 3.1L Thanks a bunch!