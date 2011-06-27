Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible Consumer Reviews
Runs like a Top!
I've owned the convertible for twelve years, bought it used in '99. I love it but it's starting to show its age. I've had it repainted and put a new roof on it. But it survived three accidents, two front and one side very well. It's a very heavy car but it has always had brake problems. It just doesn't want to stop and the brakes on the back wheel lock up. The car also leaks and the resulting water has destroyed the gauges. The air conditioning now has a leak and doesn't work but what do you want for a car that's 20! And it still runs really well. I know it will get me where I am going .
Gardner Sunbird
This has been a great car. Its been treated well and its payed me back. Never any problems. Car remains original with exception of top/tires/ belts etc.
Pontiac Conv. fun to drive
Note: I owned a 1991 V6 sunbird convertible, these come stock with 4 bangers so it performed better obviously. I loved this car, I would've never given it up, but was forced to when someone ran a stop sign and totalled it. Very nice car though I miss it.
Subird Review
Wonderful car to drive in Florida and for the summer
Sponsored cars related to the Sunbird
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner