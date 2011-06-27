  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Sunbird
4.0
4 reviews
Runs like a Top!

Laura, 08/13/2010
LE 2dr Convertible
I've owned the convertible for twelve years, bought it used in '99. I love it but it's starting to show its age. I've had it repainted and put a new roof on it. But it survived three accidents, two front and one side very well. It's a very heavy car but it has always had brake problems. It just doesn't want to stop and the brakes on the back wheel lock up. The car also leaks and the resulting water has destroyed the gauges. The air conditioning now has a leak and doesn't work but what do you want for a car that's 20! And it still runs really well. I know it will get me where I am going .

Gardner Sunbird

Bill Gardner, 10/24/2003
This has been a great car. Its been treated well and its payed me back. Never any problems. Car remains original with exception of top/tires/ belts etc.

Pontiac Conv. fun to drive

petey717, 03/10/2003
Note: I owned a 1991 V6 sunbird convertible, these come stock with 4 bangers so it performed better obviously. I loved this car, I would've never given it up, but was forced to when someone ran a stop sign and totalled it. Very nice car though I miss it.

Subird Review

Keithos, 05/09/2002
Wonderful car to drive in Florida and for the summer

