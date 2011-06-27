Used 2004 Pontiac Montana Minivan Consumer Reviews

I live in Alaska and I'm ruff on stuff!!! jaykeller , 05/29/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my montana with barely any miles on it it was in pristine condition! After having it for five years I hunt, fish, camp, and haul quit a bit with it! I have a one place trailer that my Harley(motorcycle) Skidoo(snowmachine)and polaris(4wheeler) all fit on nicely (one at a time that is) and i don't even know they are there i make 1600 plus mile long trips in the thing in Ak witch isn't known for its nice flat hyws if you know what i mean.Then I slap the seats back in it and its my ol'ladys soccer mom wagon! I have had to replace a few things on it but mostly because of operator err like I said I am very hard on things and yet this mini van seems to keep right up with me! I Love Mine! Report Abuse

I could keep goldfish in my headlights tuesdaysgone , 04/28/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Just as other reviews have stated, I too have had to replace the bearings. The headlight housing fills up with water during every rain storm. This in turn has caused my Instrument Panel to kind of short out. First the heat/water gauge, next the gas gauge, then the speedometer. Which comes and goes at will. It's arount 700-800 $ to fix, but with the water short problem, I don't see the point with the poor design. Also everything plastic in this car has broken. The cupholder door in the front of the van. The window switches on both sides. The motor is going on the drivers side window which is used more. This is my second GM product and I won't be fooled again.

Lovin It so far lickiss , 06/29/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We recently purchased a 04 extended model and I love it! It's roomy and comfortable and is perfect for our two young children. The DVD system is great. Still trying to get the best gas mileage but it's tons better than our old 95 Blazer. I do wish that it had more cubby holes and the climate station like my Blazer. Drives great, even my husband likes it and he's anti- minivan!

2004 Ponitac Montana Kayla C. , 11/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car was purchased new in 2004. It currently has 172,000 miles on the odometer and it still runs great. I have kept the oil changed every 3,000 miles and Dealer recommended services performed. The only problems I have had with the car is the wheel bearings had to be replaced and the air conditioner has problems cooling as it should.