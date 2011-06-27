Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP Consumer Reviews
Lots of looks
I bought my GXP in Octber of 2005. I love this car. I get a lot of looks and finger pointing. My wife said it makes me look and act younger. Very fun car to drive.
favorite car in 26 years of driving
Ok, i have had a lot of cars! 3 brand new ones and 25 used. This is my first Pontiac but I have had many GM's. The first time i drove it i new i was going to buy it. Sounded good, seats and interior are like a cockpit of a jet plane. The only negative is its really hard to accelerate without the front tires breaking loose. This is my favorite vehicle of all time. I would highly recommend this car to anyone that likes a sporty sedan with a great motor, great looks, great comfort, and a great exhaust sound.
Was a good ride
My wife, average height always complained about blind spots. We bought the car new in 2005 and got 10 good years out of it, but I can never say it was a comfortable ride, esp as WE got older. It became painful on my back to sit in on long trips, and we both had some difficulty climbing out of it as compared to an SUV
Nice looks and powerful engine but...
The looks of this car is what sold me. Beautifal car. I was looking at an 2002 Trans Am, but couldn't find one in good enough shape for the price. Bad things - at 40,000 intermediate steering shaft needed replaced, I guess this is standard as I have seen it many times in other reviews. Leaks from either the windsheild seal or from the antena are common. Water comes through the front dome light, luckily right into the cup holder. Brakes have become horrible, pads are at half wear and squeel noticeably loud, probably due to the drilled rotors. Significant rattle coming from the undercarriage, maybe exhaust? Only happens when in 'Drive', shift to neutral and the noise disappears.
numerous problems
bought this car new, now has 76K. Have replaced front hub, needing 2nd rear wheel speed sensor, and heads-up display is out. This car has left me stranded on the road 3 times with electrical or fuel problems that they cannot find, always in hot weather, stop and go, driving. Acts like something going thermal. Left me sitting in Nashville for a weekend the first time. Now the front end is falling apart. It will probably be gone soon! This is my 3rd. new GM and by far the highest cost to maintain. Have a '90 Baretta with 240K that has needed less!
