Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews
It gave me it's all
I got my 2002 Grand Prix three years ago. It had about 130,000 miles on it then, 170,000 miles on it now. A handsome looking car with the most interior room of any car I've ever had. Handled great, very smooth ride. As cars age things invariably have to be replaced and I've decided to just sell the car and let someone else replace them. It never got great gas mileage due to the six cyl engine and the overall weight of the car. I never took it on any great road trips---a 650 mile round trip was the longest I ever took with it. But it's solid for in-town driving. Given it's now 2018, the 2002 Grand Prix is ageing gracefully and if you get one you have to treat it kindly. It is too bad that Pontiacs aren't made anymore. The Pontiac Grand Prix was/is a solid car. I think the last car my grandfather owned was a Grand Prix, now that I think of it.
Great machine for an older car
Bought this car to drive to work, at first i felt i paid too much but after putting 20k on it and having NO issues.. and no rust, it was a great deal! Good fuel economy, good power-no fears when passing. Big, heavy, solid car..the way I like em! Has 140K on it and it runs, and drives like new, rides great and with snow tires will go where my truck will! Very glad I bought a Grand Prix, would do it all over again! you cant beat the 3.8 for power and reliability. if you are considering buying an inexpendsive used car definately look at a grand prix you wont regret it!
Great car, very reliable
I have a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE that I bought in February 2003 with 24000 miles on it. Almost 12 years later with just under 110,000 miles on it, she is still going strong. The only major problem I had with it in 2008 was the known issue of the intake manifold gasket leaking and blowing coolant out. It cost me $700 to fix the damage. Other than that snafu, it hasn't given me any trouble. I love this car. Hubby wants me to trade it in for something newer with more bells and whistles, but I can't part with it. It has been a solid, reliable car for me and I hope I can get another 100,000 miles out of it.
Love This Car! 238K and Still Going Strong!
I bought this car with 137,000 miles on it six years ago. According to the previous owner the transmission was replaced at 130,000 miles. I have had very little trouble with this car, the only real repair it has needed was that the rocker panels needed to be replaced. This is a great looking vehichle with classic great looking Pontiac lines. My least favorite part of this car was the low quality of the interior, which I feel that I could easily tear apart. The performance of this car has been outstanding though. Though the 3.1L isn't as fast as the 3.8L, it is much less prone to blowing head gaskets and mine has gotten to 238K miles and I still haven't had an issue. I get great gas mileage(19 City, 32 Highway), and the wide body design makes steering feel controlled, as I once was able to evade a moose going 60 in a 55! Overall I love this car and I would recommend it to anyone.
Very lucky to come across this car
Back when I bought it 8 yrs ago it was perfect for 3 kids. So many road trips, daily driving and at times it being our only vehicle I never had to worry about being left stranded. 190 K and no major repairs. Water pump, abs system, radiator cleaned and fuel pump. In 8 yrs that is great. Transmission and engine are still strong and the gas mileage is great. Interior has some flaws but not too bad and it has had issues with holding water after extremely wet seasons but believe that was a previous owner /mechanic issue by removing seals. Bought a new vehicle due to family growth and needs but still have this as our just in case vehicle and will be passed on to the kids.
