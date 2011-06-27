Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Performer if taken care of properly!
I've had 1 major and a few minor problems with my coupe. I'm currently the second owner and bought it when it had 84,000 miles. Unfortunately the engine blew which was likely the result of poor driving from the previous owner or myself when showing off at times :( Since then it has been replaced with another engine with 30,000 miles less then the previous one, and I must say this has been the best performance car I've driven! And I've driven 15 to 20 different cars in my time. Handling is great,has lots of room for a coupe, and has ability for modifications on a smaller budget. Gas is average,but factory tail lights are poorly made and may leak in time. Some interior detail is poorly made.
Great Car
When I bought this car the previous owner took very good care of it. The only thing I had to do is put a MAF sensor on it. These cars are fast, especially if you add a few goodies. So it just goes to show if you maintain your vehicle, more often than not it will last. I love this car, in fact I think I'm going to buy another one possibly a gtx if I can find one.
Batmobile, Tank, Grand Prix Coupe
This was my first car, and it was a great first car. Unfortuneatly, I was rear ended and ultimately had the car totaled. The time that I had it though, was very enjoyable. First, a V-6 engine allows for this car to be borderline over the top with power, but that didn't bother me. The problem with all of the power was that the car averaged about 18 mpg. The 12 gallon tank also forced me to have to fill up more often than I would have liked. I had leather seats and they were very comfortable. It was very easy to carry 4 passengers in the car. While the doors were huge, it allowed much easier access to the back seat.
Nice car
I just bought this car Feb. 8, 2013, so I haven't had it long enough to report any major problems. It runs great, and was well taken care of by previous owner. It looks almost new, no rust and the engine is so quiet. It handles very well, and takes off quickly. Gas mileage isn't bad, so I'm not spending too much there. It's got all the options I could think of, so as long as I continue to take care of it, I'm hoping to get a lot of miles out of it.
losing confidence
I bought new and now have 52000 miles. The car is well cared for but have already replaced an alloy wheel, two blower motors, one blower resistor, tensioner bracket (total of about $1100 to date) ans have an on going problem with the a/c drain causing water to flood the front passenger seat carpeting. I think this will be my last Pontiac.
