Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.1 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Turning circleno36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Length196.5 in.196.5 in.196.5 in.
Curb weight3414 lbs.3414 lbs.3396 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.110.5 in.110.5 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Gold Metallic
  • True Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • True Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Purple Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Gold Metallic
  • Bright White
  • True Green Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Black
  • Gold Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Medium Purple Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
