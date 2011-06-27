Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

Passlock problems Ali2681 , 05/15/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Until this year I have never had a problem with my Grand Am. I loved the car....that is until I started getting stranded all the time. Everyone says to wait 10 min with the key on but I always end up waiting at least 40. And it's not always my security light that goes on it's the service engine soon, trac off and ABS. I am getting really tired of having to sit in parking lots for up to an hour waiting for my car to start, how will I go grocery shopping when it's hot!? This is a BIG problem and GM needs to do a recall on this issue. I have always had a problem with the brakes on this car too. Report Abuse

been great so far! alan2123 , 05/06/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We have owned this car since it was brand new. it now has 209400 miles on it! I've out in an alternator, window wiper motor, and a new ignition. it still needs a couple things, like a new indicator switch because it makes a ticking noise while off, but for how long it's lasted and the little work its needed, it has been a great car! it still runs great, and I'll probably get it up to 250000 miles before I sell it.

ROLLING UP DASH PAD wsteadman , 12/10/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have a 2002 grand am se sedan 4cyl AT, AC, CDAMFM RADIO, MANNUAL SEATS. I have a problem tha Pontiac has refused to take resposiblity for. The dash pad has started to roll up, has broken the plastic defrost deflectors now the window will not defog properly (safety hazzard). The passenger side air bag is in the dash under the loose dash pad. The airbag is designed to punch thru the pad but with pad being loose it will not function properly and the loose dash pad will impact the passenger instead of the airbag..(safety/deadly hazzard) would like to know how to fix this problem. 9 of 10 gran ams I have looked at have the same problem. The subquality glue is letting go.

Great reliable affordable car Amanda , 10/03/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this car for over 10 years now and I am just now thinking of getting a new car. I have had to do just a few minor repairs since I bought it. It has ample room, and it handles great in the city and on the highway. It has been a very dependable car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value