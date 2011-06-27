Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

2000 SE (Automatic Transmission option) teravain , 08/18/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Over all the 2000 Grand Am has been an excellent car. Mine has over 200k miles on it with 185k of them put on by me. The car lasted up until about 189k then one of the cylinders dropped to 60% pressure and I can't use the AC when I am stopped at a stop sign or the engine will stall. Paint started peeling at the bottom of the front doors after 8 years of driving on a dirt road at 45 miles per hour for 2 miles per day. The front dash has started to lift a little from the sun light hitting it the last 11 years, and driver side window button is finally starting to act up. At 13k this car has lived up to all my expectations. Report Abuse

Pretty decent car Jamie , 12/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I received this car in mid-2006 and have had it ever since. It just hit 200,000 miles and has still kept going (knock on wood!) I am pleased with the way it has held up. I drive an average of 25,000 miles each year so I am pretty hard on cars. Report Abuse

Great looks! Great quality! Great car! ChrisJ , 09/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Once I drove this car, I loved it. It was in mint condition. Under the car, the engine, and around the doors all rust free! And no the car was not painted. The interior was the same with no cheep plastics that break. It has the 3.4L V6 which has great proformance. It has excellent acceleration. The comfort is excellent:lots of leg room in the front and back. The sporty design, and my favourite (red dash lights) make this car look awesome. As for build quality and reliability , I've had no problems. It has great handling and a smooth ride. Its solid and doesnt have road noises. This is a great car and I would recommend it. Report Abuse

Pretty Little Liar am_can_drift , 04/21/2015 GT 4dr Sedan 3 of 5 people found this review helpful From the outside, this car looks amazing. It looks good on the inside and under the hood, too. But...this car was a repair boat for me and everyone I know who drove one. Granted, mine had 130k when I got it. In two months, I had repaired the fuel pump, head gasket, and transmission. My aunt owned this, and also repaired a good deal on it, and she bought hers new. (water pump, transmission, radiator). All in all this car did not live up to expectations at all. It falls into a class of "cheap sports cars", but also the "lemon category". Report Abuse