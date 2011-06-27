  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG232020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/425.6 mi.273.6/395.2 mi.273.6/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG232020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm170 hp @ 5200 rpm170 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.186.3 in.
Curb weight3066 lbs.3066 lbs.3116 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.107.0 in.107.0 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Auburn Mist Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Purple Metallic
  • Medium Gulf Blue Metallic
  • Medium Green-Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Green-Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
  • Camel
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
  • Camel
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
  • Camel
