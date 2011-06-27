Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

1995 Pontiac Grand Am 4 Dr. GT Sedan Jess , 06/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought as my first car. It was ok for the first year. Then, things started going wrong. The first thing was my headlight switch broke. That was $130. Then the headlights went out. Another $100. Then the brakes needed replaced. So there went another $80. The windshield ALWAYS leaks when it rains and my floor always looks like a lake. The transmission started slipping. Everything leaks (i.e. transmission fluid, oil). It overheats when i am idle. Now it needs a new booster for the brakes. And i always had problems with the ABS warning light. I will never have another! Report Abuse

I love it grandamdriver , 05/15/2002 Well. I just love my new Grand Am (well, new to me). No problems yet, handles well, looks awesome, great fuel economy (well, good for me, since it is twice as good as my old car). It is just an over all fun car to drive!

Good for commuting willie , 05/16/2002 Put 150K miles on it. The Transmission had to be rebuilt at 102K, after that it never shifted smoothly. Replaced Power Steering Booster Hose at 140K. Rides better with Gabriel Struts and 94T Speed Rated tires. Overall reliable, not the best ride or most comfortable but very good gas mileage and the Quad 4 (16 valves) engine never missed a beat and has good power for passing on the freeway, however is a bit noisy.

Not so Good Oscar , 05/17/2002 The crapiest engine that one's ever seen! ... 120,000 Kms, and it's knocking left and right! ... I just did a tune-up at GM about 3-4 months ago ... (which cost me $800 Cnd), and it's still knocking ... getting rid of it as soon as possible, and getting a HONDA! ... already have one a 1991 Civic, not one sqeek out of it!