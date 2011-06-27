Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews
1995 Pontiac Grand Am 4 Dr. GT Sedan
Bought as my first car. It was ok for the first year. Then, things started going wrong. The first thing was my headlight switch broke. That was $130. Then the headlights went out. Another $100. Then the brakes needed replaced. So there went another $80. The windshield ALWAYS leaks when it rains and my floor always looks like a lake. The transmission started slipping. Everything leaks (i.e. transmission fluid, oil). It overheats when i am idle. Now it needs a new booster for the brakes. And i always had problems with the ABS warning light. I will never have another!
I love it
Well. I just love my new Grand Am (well, new to me). No problems yet, handles well, looks awesome, great fuel economy (well, good for me, since it is twice as good as my old car). It is just an over all fun car to drive!
Good for commuting
Put 150K miles on it. The Transmission had to be rebuilt at 102K, after that it never shifted smoothly. Replaced Power Steering Booster Hose at 140K. Rides better with Gabriel Struts and 94T Speed Rated tires. Overall reliable, not the best ride or most comfortable but very good gas mileage and the Quad 4 (16 valves) engine never missed a beat and has good power for passing on the freeway, however is a bit noisy.
Not so Good
The crapiest engine that one's ever seen! ... 120,000 Kms, and it's knocking left and right! ... I just did a tune-up at GM about 3-4 months ago ... (which cost me $800 Cnd), and it's still knocking ... getting rid of it as soon as possible, and getting a HONDA! ... already have one a 1991 Civic, not one sqeek out of it!
Worst car I've owned.
Bought used with a little over 80K miles on it. Has had nothing but problem after problem since the week I got it. Needed to be in the shop for something at least every other month, at times it would be every 3-4 weeks. Had at least 4 different problems at various times that caused the engine to over heat. Transmission has needed to be replaced, now needs a new head gasket along with some other issues. If not for a used car warranty we'd have payed double what the car is worth for all the repairs, as it is the out of pocket repairs cost about the car price over the last 2 years. The plastic inside the car rattles loudly when driving over 40 mph. Horrible car, I will never own a Pontiac again
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner