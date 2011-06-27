Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Cat
We bought this car new and it now has 240,000 miles on it. Never had any major problems other than AC and always gets around 35mpg with 5 speed manual and quad 4. Some rust started to show after 13 years over the rear wheels and had to replace radiator and cat. conv. recently. Have taken good care of it and it has taken good care of us.
I LOVE MY 1994 GRANDAM
I BOUGHT THIS CAR WITH 19,000 MILES AND IT NOW HAS 142,000. I HAVE NEVER HAD ANY MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH IT. I CHANGE THE OIL ON TIME AND HAVE TUNE-UPS AND TRANSMISSION SERVICES REGULARLY AND IT HAS RUN LIKE A DREAM. I HATE TO GET RID OF IT, BUT I NEED FOUR DOORS WITH KIDS
Great Car
This is a great car to drive. Its reliable, comfortable, and has some power. With its good looks and nice motor, it is the perfect car for anyone.
my baby
I Love My Car!!
good old car
When I bouught the car it was pretty rough, 193k miles, no AC, passenger power window not in working condition, very sticky ignition, motor mount rattle, leaky sun roof, headliner falling down,,,,,you name the problem and this car was probably suffering from it. I have drove this car for several months now and have invested several hundred dollars to make the needed improvements, and it is very clear that my car was simply not taken care of. it now has well over 205k miles on it and still going strong. cranks right up in the cold without hesitation, does not use any oil, and offers about 32 Hmpg. Over all its a good old car, fun to drive and does great on gas.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner