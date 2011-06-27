  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Grand Am
5(42%)4(29%)3(12%)2(13%)1(4%)
3.9
24 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Ams for sale
List Price Estimate
$735 - $1,891
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Cat

BirdieSeeker, 07/08/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this car new and it now has 240,000 miles on it. Never had any major problems other than AC and always gets around 35mpg with 5 speed manual and quad 4. Some rust started to show after 13 years over the rear wheels and had to replace radiator and cat. conv. recently. Have taken good care of it and it has taken good care of us.

Report Abuse

I LOVE MY 1994 GRANDAM

GRANDAMLOVER, 12/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I BOUGHT THIS CAR WITH 19,000 MILES AND IT NOW HAS 142,000. I HAVE NEVER HAD ANY MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH IT. I CHANGE THE OIL ON TIME AND HAVE TUNE-UPS AND TRANSMISSION SERVICES REGULARLY AND IT HAS RUN LIKE A DREAM. I HATE TO GET RID OF IT, BUT I NEED FOUR DOORS WITH KIDS

Report Abuse

Great Car

lamp249, 12/28/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great car to drive. Its reliable, comfortable, and has some power. With its good looks and nice motor, it is the perfect car for anyone.

Report Abuse

my baby

fieryscarlett, 03/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I Love My Car!!

Report Abuse

good old car

larry4250, 01/24/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

When I bouught the car it was pretty rough, 193k miles, no AC, passenger power window not in working condition, very sticky ignition, motor mount rattle, leaky sun roof, headliner falling down,,,,,you name the problem and this car was probably suffering from it. I have drove this car for several months now and have invested several hundred dollars to make the needed improvements, and it is very clear that my car was simply not taken care of. it now has well over 205k miles on it and still going strong. cranks right up in the cold without hesitation, does not use any oil, and offers about 32 Hmpg. Over all its a good old car, fun to drive and does great on gas.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Ams for sale

Related Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles