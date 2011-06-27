Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Cat BirdieSeeker , 07/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car new and it now has 240,000 miles on it. Never had any major problems other than AC and always gets around 35mpg with 5 speed manual and quad 4. Some rust started to show after 13 years over the rear wheels and had to replace radiator and cat. conv. recently. Have taken good care of it and it has taken good care of us. Report Abuse

I LOVE MY 1994 GRANDAM GRANDAMLOVER , 12/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I BOUGHT THIS CAR WITH 19,000 MILES AND IT NOW HAS 142,000. I HAVE NEVER HAD ANY MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH IT. I CHANGE THE OIL ON TIME AND HAVE TUNE-UPS AND TRANSMISSION SERVICES REGULARLY AND IT HAS RUN LIKE A DREAM. I HATE TO GET RID OF IT, BUT I NEED FOUR DOORS WITH KIDS

Great Car lamp249 , 12/28/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car to drive. Its reliable, comfortable, and has some power. With its good looks and nice motor, it is the perfect car for anyone.

my baby fieryscarlett , 03/25/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I Love My Car!!