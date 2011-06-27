Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

can't all cars be made this good? tashink , 05/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful RELIABLE mostly trouble free. Did not need major items, wheel bearings, heater, and ignition parts until after 180,000 miles.Good starter in cold MN winters. Rode well in long trips. Steady 28 mpg throughout the years. Paint job excellent condition yet. Interior basic and functional. Sat four winter-clothed men comfortably. Report Abuse

Gettin it Thuggin , 11/11/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Best car ever, routinly smokes mustangs

An Economical Car that is not a shoebox smurfmobile , 04/13/2013 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my 1991 Grand Am for my son when it had 146,000 miles on it. There had been several previous owners. I bought it for him, but he gave it back to me. To resolve oil leaks, and running problems, I had the 2.5 L engine rebuilt. By the time I finished repairs, A/C, brake cylinders, paint, carpet, starter, Rt front wheel bearing, I was getting about 33 mpg on the highway (w/out AC on.) i had spent about $6,000. The car now has 235,000 miles on it, and the only problem is a slightly weak reverse gear. I'd rate the interior and exterior higher except for plastic, and poor trim. Oil filter hard to change w/out getting leaks, but the engine is all metal. No plastic manifold to crack!

amy 1952 , 04/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful its an ok car.