Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

3.9
16 reviews
can't all cars be made this good?

tashink, 05/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

RELIABLE mostly trouble free. Did not need major items, wheel bearings, heater, and ignition parts until after 180,000 miles.Good starter in cold MN winters. Rode well in long trips. Steady 28 mpg throughout the years. Paint job excellent condition yet. Interior basic and functional. Sat four winter-clothed men comfortably.

Gettin it

Thuggin, 11/11/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best car ever, routinly smokes mustangs

An Economical Car that is not a shoebox

smurfmobile, 04/13/2013
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1991 Grand Am for my son when it had 146,000 miles on it. There had been several previous owners. I bought it for him, but he gave it back to me. To resolve oil leaks, and running problems, I had the 2.5 L engine rebuilt. By the time I finished repairs, A/C, brake cylinders, paint, carpet, starter, Rt front wheel bearing, I was getting about 33 mpg on the highway (w/out AC on.) i had spent about $6,000. The car now has 235,000 miles on it, and the only problem is a slightly weak reverse gear. I'd rate the interior and exterior higher except for plastic, and poor trim. Oil filter hard to change w/out getting leaks, but the engine is all metal. No plastic manifold to crack!

amy

1952, 04/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

its an ok car.

Great Car

Louise, 09/11/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car was purchased new and I still own it. It has 256,000 miles on it and still going. Had an electronic problem 3 yrs ago -cost $500 to fix. Only other problem has been the alternator-apparently a weak link. It goes out every 2-3 years. Have been replacing them with one from a junk yard because just how long can this car last. Now just keep a spare on hand. Radiator is now leaking so needs some work there. Easy to reach into back seat from the front while driving to retrieve those articles. East to see around when backing up. GM should make more of these cars. Also have a 04 Grand AM but it lacks some of these features.

