Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am for Sale Near Me

Grand Am Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 34 listings
  • 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1
    used

    1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1

    159,798 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,287

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE
    used

    1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE

    112,753 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,395

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    160,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    171,083 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $750

    $1,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    96,437 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,800

    $573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    222,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,400

    $967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    144,397 miles

    $1,891

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    106,971 miles
    Fair Deal

    $3,314

    $383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    71,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,688

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    223,595 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    118,226 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Red
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    136,025 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    206,950 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,800

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    141,689 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,981

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    172,161 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,695

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    71,207 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    103,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
3.9
16 Reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (13%)
can't all cars be made this good?
tashink,05/10/2002
RELIABLE mostly trouble free. Did not need major items, wheel bearings, heater, and ignition parts until after 180,000 miles.Good starter in cold MN winters. Rode well in long trips. Steady 28 mpg throughout the years. Paint job excellent condition yet. Interior basic and functional. Sat four winter-clothed men comfortably.
Report abuse
