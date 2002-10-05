Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 159,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,287
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1, 2D Coupe, 3.4L V6 SFI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, 81u, Dark Pewter Cloth, Sport Interior. Clean CARFAX. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12E8XM801138
Stock: D1474B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 112,753 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,777
Gillman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Houston / Texas
Armed with a anti-lock brakes, you won't be able to get enough of this 1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE. Looking to buy a safer 4 dr sedan? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. Drivers love the sleek green exterior with a dark taupe interior. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52T2XC531340
Stock: C191676A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,395
Richard Bell Auto Sales & Powersports - Deland / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E0YM784165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$999
Midway Dodge - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF12T3YM705188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,083 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$750$1,428 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
3.4L V6 SFI.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52EX5M160677
Stock: ZC1433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 96,437 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$1,800$573 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr SE Fleet 4dr Sedan features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E95M128027
Stock: AAW-128027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 222,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$2,400$967 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E35M137399
Stock: 122379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 144,397 miles
$1,891
Mills Toyota - Willmar / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled and delivered to the guest for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 FWD Galaxy Silver Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4040 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E54C255942
Stock: 4U200027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 106,971 milesFair Deal
$3,314$383 Below Market
Kunes Country Buick Chevrolet - Mount Carroll / Illinois
This 2005 PONTIAC GRAND SM is a local trade, well kept inside and out, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Grand Am SE, 4D Sedan, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Sport Red Metallic, Dark Taupe Cloth, AM/FM RADIO, CD player. 20/29 City/Highway MPGDon't be "that guy". You know that guy, Mr. Practical. Pizza toppings? Plain cheese will do just fine. Preferred ice cream flavor? Vanilla sure is tasty. The most exciting thing he did all year was a co-ed sheep shearing competition (what?). DON'T BE THAT GUY. Do something fun, do something exciting! Spice up your life with this fantastic Pontiac Grand Am! Sure, its still a totally practical and reliable car to own, but it has that extra "pizzazz" that'll make your daily routine just a little less..Routine. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E75M243497
Stock: TP34059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 71,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$3,688
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E44C250179
Stock: 4C250179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 223,595 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,500
Tom Kadlec Kia - Rochester / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Titanium 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 20/29 City/Highway MPG 3.4L V6 SFI. These are vehicles that fall outside of our regular Superstore retail guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps ‘flawed’ in some way. Some general guidelines for a Superstore Super Budget vehicle: *They are not inspected. They are sold without a warranty *They are offered for a limited time only – up to 21 days *They are sold 100% AS-IS without any expressed or implied benefits or warranty coverage *They are sold with our “Super Budget Price” posted on the windshield. *There is no negotiation necessary. Why Super Budget? Simply put – our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of “kid’s cars”, 2nd cars, college cars, and other inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. We've Got You Covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E04C199490
Stock: S3117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 118,226 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$2,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr 4dr Sedan SE1 features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E34M702262
Stock: EYC-702262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2019
- 136,025 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2001 2D Coupe Pontiac Grand Am SE1 Red 4-Speed Automatic FWD 3.4L V6 SFI HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 15 Twin 5-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Way Driver's Seat, 6 Speaker Sound System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Custom Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Delco ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/S&S/Clock, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Gloss BlackLeft&RightPower Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Deck Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split Folding Rear Seat, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wave/Form Cloth Seat Trim.21/32 City/Highway MPG$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF12E61M673909
Stock: P20301B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 206,950 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$2,800
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
Great first car with decent tires, this would make a great run-around commuter cash option with a decent shape interior. Dent on the rear bumper but runs good. Includes both keys with both remote starters. (Factory remote start.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E25M137314
Stock: M4L160Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 141,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,981
Herman Jenkins Motors - Union City / Tennessee
Outstanding design defines the 2003 Pontiac Grand Am! This vehicle integrates style and innovative design into a smaller than expected package. Top features include front fog lights, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and power windows. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E73C196651
Stock: 16623-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 172,161 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,695
Brett Spaulding Sales - Onawa / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12E32C114602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,207 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Matt LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grayling / Michigan
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT, has a great Galaxy Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Dark Pewter interior! -Only 71,207 miles which is low for a 2004 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 829 S. I-75 Business Loop, Grayling, MI 49738.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E14C189647
Stock: 20C5179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 103,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT Galaxy Silver Metallic FWD 3.4L V6 SFI Ram Air 4-Speed Automatic 16" Cast Aluminum Painted Wheels, 45/45 Reclining Sport Bucket Seats, 4-Way Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Speaker Monsoon High-Performance Sound System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Custom Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Delco ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Licence Plate Depression Cover, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Left & Right Power Single Post Black Molded Mirrors, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Redondo/Patina Cloth Seat Trim, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Vehicle pricing includes all offers, incentives, delivery and a $499 D&H Fee which is charged to everybody by state and federal law and represents costs and additional profit to the dealer for items such as inspection, cleaning and adjusting vehicles plus preparing documents related to the sale. Rebate availability or other incentives are subject to restrictions, including without limitation, geographic limitations. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, finance charges, title, license, transportation costs, emissions testing fees or other fees unless itemized in math box. All payments and prices are subject to approved credit. Any monthly payment calculator which may be offered on this website is an estimate only. All prices, rebates, offers, specifications, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact us to confirm current information. MPG estimates on this website are EPA estimates for the vehicle when it was new. Every effort is made to ensure display of accurate data, however the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. If any vehicle has an unavailable photo, please contact us to obtain photos. Options, specifications, pricing, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Used vehicles may be subject to manufacturer recalls that have not been repaired. Please contact the manufacturer for recall information before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12E92C200173
Stock: 19-134TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Am searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Am
- 5(31%)
- 4(38%)
- 3(19%)
- 2(13%)