Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Grand Am
5(0%)4(33%)3(0%)2(67%)1(0%)
2.7
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$735 - $1,891
GM's worst car

Neogenesisfool, 09/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car sucks. The le model lacka any power at all, the base engine should at least be able to move the car! The 2.5 liter tech 4 engine is prone to leak oil, by the quart. I've had it fixed on three different occasions and it won't stop breaking on me. Not only that the block is heavy bulky iron even adding more to the weight.The interior is fine other than the fact the light gray dash blinds you if theirs even a little sun. So my options are let it get dusty or clean it and crash. I will NEVER buy a gm product again ever. reliable. I'm donating my car to an auto school as soon as possible!

Rust machine

samhain, 09/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Well what can I say, I bought this car from my brother-in-law, for a pittance $450. About what it was worth. I just needed transportation quickly. The body on these things rust out bad, rear, doors, trunk, roof. Horrid paint job. It leaked oil like a sieve. It was the most underpowered car I've driven, next to the 1989 Chevy Celebrity, which is heavier and uses the same engine. I beat the hell out of the thing, and had no need for major repairs for two and half years. Until now, the seals are shot and the cylinders are knocking and getting ready to seize up. I would avoid these dogs unless someone gives it to you.

Runs Great !

GM Man, 01/11/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car 1 year old at 10k mi., did regular maintenance on my own (oil, lube, filters, trans fluid, etc...), now has 129k and still running strong (Tech 4 engine) no major problems, just alternator, cooling fan and once the ECM went bad leaving the engine unable to start ($350 w/labor). This car has served me well, overall very dependable and easy maintenance to keep it running.

