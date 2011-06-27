Used 2009 Pontiac G8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Perfect Performance Sedan 170,000 Miles techman8 , 02/17/2015 GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've owned my G8 GT for 4 years now and it's been everything a car guy could want, it's very fast, reliable, and easy to maintain. It's Corvette derived high performance power-plant with the 6 speed transmission is a match made in heaven! 0-60 in 5.3 sec. I'm more than satisfied with my 16/19 MPG average in the city and 20/24 in the highway while cruising at around 80-90 MPH it feels very stable and well planted. It's awesome around corners with it's 50/50 weight distribution. The interior is quiet and comfortable but definitely sports car like. I have had no mechanical issues even though it currently marks a bit over 170k miles on the odometer. It's a shame GM discontinued this car!!!! Report Abuse

Excellent plumman , 03/16/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased this car 14 months ago and love it. The car comes alive on the highway. The engine and tranny are matched for American highway cruising. Bmw performance at USA prices. The build quality is very good. I get around 19mph overall gas mileage. It uses regular gas. Get one of the plug tuners for tuning the transmission. Stock it shifts to late and makes the car seem sluggish, unless in sport mode. Tuning corrects this issue and transforms the car! Tires are pricey. Report Abuse

Best dollar per pound USED high proformence vehicle randallel , 03/11/2015 GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Pound for pound this is the best car for you the price. The V8 is powerful and responsive, tires get great grip, good handling the weight ratio is almost 50/50 which helps the suspension and handling but if you have the option the fe3 suspension on the GXP is better. The fact that you can buy one for under 20K and the car is competitive to hang with last model Camaro's and Mustang's that are twice the price tag is the best reason to buy this car. Report Abuse

Aging like a fine wine renter2 , 12/15/2013 GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Purchased new 09 of 2008, after 134months of ownership I feel very comfortable with this car. Current mileage is 40300 miles original tires & brakes both still in pretty good condition other than stainless steel brake lines & a K&N air filter no other modifications. I drive it 2 or 3 times a week just to keep everything well lubricated. I have tried to stay on top of required maintenance & try to use only high quality replacement fluids & filters. So far no problems to report. At 77+ yrs old the car is driven carefully, it is comfortable & a pleasure to drive. I plan to keep it until I pass on , have not seen any thing I would want to replace it with. Always garaged & not driven in the rain way to anal I know. but I have a little suv for my daily driver. now have 41850 on the odometer still loving the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse