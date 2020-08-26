Used 2009 Pontiac G8 for Sale Near Me
36 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 86,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300$3,022 Below Market
- 99,874 miles
$15,822$2,655 Below Market
- 92,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$1,834 Below Market
- 123,127 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 60,259 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900$1,001 Below Market
- 64,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,495$1,475 Below Market
- 136,482 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,896$1,185 Below Market
- 93,270 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,421$229 Below Market
- 137,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900$760 Below Market
- 141,440 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,067 Below Market
- 90,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999$1,235 Below Market
- 92,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$1,011 Below Market
- 87,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500$739 Below Market
- 10,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,998
- 115,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,615$336 Below Market
- 97,722 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,144$259 Below Market
- 100,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,000$271 Below Market
- 133,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,699
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac G8 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G8
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G8
Write a reviewSee all 192 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8192 Reviews
Report abuse
techman8,02/17/2015
GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I've owned my G8 GT for 4 years now and it's been everything a car guy could want, it's very fast, reliable, and easy to maintain. It's Corvette derived high performance power-plant with the 6 speed transmission is a match made in heaven! 0-60 in 5.3 sec. I'm more than satisfied with my 16/19 MPG average in the city and 20/24 in the highway while cruising at around 80-90 MPH it feels very stable and well planted. It's awesome around corners with it's 50/50 weight distribution. The interior is quiet and comfortable but definitely sports car like. I have had no mechanical issues even though it currently marks a bit over 170k miles on the odometer. It's a shame GM discontinued this car!!!!
Related Pontiac G8 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2018
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2014
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2010
- Used Audi RS 5 2014
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2016
- Used Audi SQ5 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac G6 Alexandria VA
- Used Pontiac G8 Marietta GA
- Used Pontiac G6 Aurora CO
- Used Pontiac G6 Roanoke VA
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Manassas VA
- Used Pontiac G6 New Orleans LA
- Used Pontiac G6 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Pontiac G6 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Washington DC
- Used Pontiac G6 Kansas City MO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Pontiac G6 2010 Washington DC
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010 Ann Arbor MI
- Used Pontiac G6 2010 Minneapolis MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee