Used 2009 Pontiac G8 for Sale Near Me

Highlights of this 2009 Pontiac G8 include: PRICE DROP FROM $8,800. Leather Interior, Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH. ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE-VALVE TIMING DO. PREMIUM PACKAGE OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE includes leather seating surfaces, (KA1) driver and passenger heated seats, (AJ6) 6-way power driver seat adjuster, (AQ5) 6-way power front passenger seat adjuster, rear center armrest, (VY7) leather-wrapped shift lever, (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel, front seatback map pocket with netting and rear cup holders integrated in center bottom seat cushion, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, COMFORT AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning, (UWP) AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer and MP3 playback, 6.5" color LCD and Blaupunkt premium 11-speaker system SERVICE WORK COMPLETED: Service Work completed on this Pontiac G8 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection, Oil & Filter Change by a Factory Trained Technician, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options & Accessories. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: 6G2ER57749L188150

Stock: 2119A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020