Used 2009 Pontiac G8 for Sale Near Me

This 2009 Pontiac G8 with only 97,722 is available for immediate delivery! Tillery Chevrolet GMC, ask about our limited LIFETIME WARRANTY!! One of the best things about this 2009 Pontiac G8 is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump.. This Sedan has less than 98k miles.. In these economic times, a wonderful vehicle at a wonderful price like this Sedan is more important AND welcome than ever** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. STOP!! Read this!! Optional equipment includes: Premium Package, Comfort & Sound Package, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD/XM Satellite... If you are unable to come out to see this vehicle in person we would be happy to provide high resolution photos and/or perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to explain every option and condition detail to you over the phone. Out of state buyers - Because of our extremely competitive pricing we sell our vehicles all around the world. We understand that providing detailed photographs and accurate descriptions is critical to helping remote buyers make an informed decision. If you are considering purchasing this vehicle we encourage you to call us. We will gladly perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to answer any questions you have about the features and condition of the vehicle. We offer the following benefits to remote buyers: We will help facilitate cost-effective professional shipping. We provide free airport pickup from Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) we will refund any deposit you have paid to us if the vehicle is not as we described it to you upon your arrival.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Pontiac G8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 6G2ER57739L183814

Stock: M20A066A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020