Used 2009 Pontiac G8 for Sale Near Me

36 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G8 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    86,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,300

    $3,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    99,874 miles

    $15,822

    $2,655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    92,195 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    123,127 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    60,259 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $1,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    64,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,495

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    136,482 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,896

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    93,270 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,421

    $229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    137,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,900

    $760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    141,440 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $1,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,999

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    92,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    87,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    $739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP in Black
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GXP

    10,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    115,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,615

    $336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 in Gray
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8

    97,722 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,144

    $259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    100,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G8 GT in Black
    used

    2009 Pontiac G8 GT

    133,389 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,699

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac G8 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G8
  4. Used 2009 Pontiac G8

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G8

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G8
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8192 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 192 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Perfect Performance Sedan 170,000 Miles
techman8,02/17/2015
GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I've owned my G8 GT for 4 years now and it's been everything a car guy could want, it's very fast, reliable, and easy to maintain. It's Corvette derived high performance power-plant with the 6 speed transmission is a match made in heaven! 0-60 in 5.3 sec. I'm more than satisfied with my 16/19 MPG average in the city and 20/24 in the highway while cruising at around 80-90 MPH it feels very stable and well planted. It's awesome around corners with it's 50/50 weight distribution. The interior is quiet and comfortable but definitely sports car like. I have had no mechanical issues even though it currently marks a bit over 170k miles on the odometer. It's a shame GM discontinued this car!!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
G8
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac G8 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings