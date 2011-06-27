Used 2008 Pontiac G8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Bang For The Buck Sedan/Sports Car SRG963 , 07/01/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Nothing can touch the Pontiac G8 GT in the same price range for overall performance and comfort. The G8 is Pontiac's 7-series sized, 5-series handling, 1-series priced, 3-series BMW. With time it would have gone from a very good car to a great car. GM dropped the ball, big time, when they canceled the Pontiac brand. I only hope that they will bring the Australian Beast back. Regardless what brand it would fall under, or what they called it, I would purchase another one. Out of the 20 vehicles I've owned, the G8 one is by far my favorite. It doesn't matter if I'm looking at her in my garage, detailing her, or drifting her around some corners, she always brings a big smile to my face. Report Abuse

4-Door HOT ROD Rico , 07/10/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I replaced my 2005 Ford Mustang with the G8 GT. Much more room for my kids, performance and even gas mileage. The G8 is an incredible buy. I don't think I would change anything about this car. Most of the reviews I have read it seems people really don't like the oil/volt display. That really doesn't bother me. Otherwise, great performance, great seats, great rear legroom, great trunk and good looks all around. Nice work Pontiac! I would suggest if you are looking at this car at least do a test drive and go in with an open mind. If you look at this car like any other old Pontiac you will definitely sell yourself short! Report Abuse

Aggressive! Scott , 09/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2006 CTS-V for this car. While the V was definitely much faster, the G8GT is very aggressive and a very comfortable sedan. Overall, only a slight concession at half the price. I frequently travel I75 in Florida, this car cruises VERY nice at speeds of 80-85 mph. I have driven this car in excess of 120 mph a few times and it stills tracks nicely without vibration or float. Cars are my weakness and have had many - this 2008 G8GT is probably my overall favorite. I have removed all the badges on the car and people often ask what kind of car it is. "that looks great" and "I never heard of that" are usually the comments made. Lots of bang for the buck!!!! Report Abuse

Great car great beast! ilpilgrim , 06/21/2015 GT 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I owned this car from 21k miles other than oil changes and regular maintenance the car is great couldn't have asked for a better car now with 91k miles... I have drove it from san diego to rhode island with no issues at all its made the trip 3 times now which is some good miles can't beat the speed of the car it sounds great handles like a BMW with out decals most wouldnt know it's a damn pontiac lol can't go wrong with this beast has speed 0_60 in about 5.1 and all for under 18k now day...so if you are looking for a reliable car that has the looks and speed to match! Report Abuse