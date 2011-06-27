Vehicle overview

For most of the 1990s and early 2000s, General Motors' products were automatic also-rans in just about every comparison test that automotive publications conducted. Moreover, with manufacturers such as Honda and Toyota having American production facilities, not to mention increased outsourcing by the General, even the patriotic argument for buying GM products lost much of its luster. Somewhere around the turn of the century, however, the folks at GM apparently decided to get their collective act together and started setting their sights on the best offerings from Germany and Japan. The 2008 Pontiac G8 full-size sport sedan is the latest fruit borne by this paradigm shift -- and it also happens to be one of the tastiest.

The G8 is based on GM's global Zeta platform, which was developed by GM's Australian subsidiary, Holden, for that company's Commodore sedan, and will also underpin the 2009 Chevrolet Camaro. The Commodore and the G8 are mostly mechanical twins, although the Pontiac benefits from more cohesive exterior styling that thankfully manages to incorporate the brand's traditional performance-oriented cues without going over the top. As platform-mates go, the Commodore is good company, having developed a sterling reputation Down Under for its enviable combination of speed, handling and spaciousness at a reasonable price. After spending some time behind the G8's wheel, we're pleased to report that none of these attributes have been lost in translation.

The 2008 Pontiac G8 will win performance enthusiasts over because it's a car that finally makes good on the brand's age-old promise of "driving excitement." This car does it right, packing muscular engines underneath its taut sheet metal and routing its power to the rear wheels, as a proper American (or Australian) muscle car should. The G8's handling is equally impressive, yet its ride is never punishing, which is no surprise given its BMW-like MacPherson front strut layout and multilink rear suspension. At the same time, the G8's overall refinement puts past Pontiacs to shame, and also boasts an impressive Audi-inspired interior layout we hope future Pontiacs will emulate.

Considering the G8's bargain pricing, refined athleticism and relative lack of direct competitors -- the Dodge Charger/Chrysler 300 twins are the only other roomy rear-wheel-drive, full-size performance sedans available at the G8's price point -- we think it merits strong consideration. As a straight-up family sedan, though, the G8 isn't quite as lustrous -- one look at the wide center tunnel needed for the transmission and driveshaft will make you understand why front-drive is still the king in terms of interior packaging.

Still, with the accomplished and affordable G8 in its stable, Pontiac is back. Score another one for the home team as GM continues to restore its reputation in the automotive marketplace.