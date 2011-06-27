Used 2007 Pontiac G6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned
I bought a 2007 G6 sedan (base) brand new in 06, just came on the lot. I have had the car for 9 years and I have put 195,000 miles on my G6 and it's still going. The only major repairs was a leak in the gas tank ($800) and a new catalytic converter (at 190,000 miles for $1,000). Other than that, just normal maintenance. The paint has held up well and the the dash looks like it just rolled off the show room floor. I have owned 3 Toyotas and 2 Nissans, and again, this is the best car I have ever owned. It has never broken down or left me stranded, and again...very low maintenance costs. On top of that, I average around 22 mph in the city and on the hwy I still get up to 35 mph (higher than what the manufacturer rates). The "design", although 9 years old, is still in "style". It's a fun car to drive and own. Maybe I was just lucky and got a "great" one, but I am thinking of buying another one when I hit 200,000.
Pontiac has a viable Competitor
I had the the G6 GTP for two months and its been fun. Have been a big Pontiac owner for two previous vehicles (98 Bonneville and 02 Montana) and have seen a noticeable improvement in overall quality. Fit and finish are excellent. GTP has plenty of HP for the road warrior. The layout of the dashboard and controls are perfect, although I would have preferred to have the information center in the instrument cluster rather than on the radio display. The adjustable pedals are nice so that my wife doesn't need to change the seat position. I have also notice that the headlights, although bright, don't seem to project as far. I'm still waiting to see how it handles in the snow.
smooth
don't like dash lights that come on and off. drivers seat a little uncomfortable but handles road great , good fuel mpg if ypu keep it at 60-85 hwy
This Car Saved My Husband's Life
I have read numerous bad reviews on the G-6, but I have to say I truly believe this car is the reason my husband is still alive. He was almost run off the road by another vehicle trying to move into his lane on the interstate causing him to lose control, hit a guardrail and flip one and half times. The car is a complete loss of course, but my husband walked away with one stitch in his elbow and an abrasion on his hand. The interior cabin (except for the airbag and the windshield busting out) was completely untouched. Everyone including the employee at the junk yard could not believe my husband walked away. I will miss my pretty blue car but I will forever be grateful it saved his life.
Check Engine Light
I have owned my Pontiac for a year and a half. I love it. I do not love the problems. My check engine light goes on and off and the engine machines says it is fuses. We have had all those changed check eng light still on and still says fuses. Also my wipers stopped working and we do not know why. I have always bought a GM but now I am not so sure. My seat has already broke the water pump went what problems I am having. Should have bought a 1000 car instead of a 12000 car
