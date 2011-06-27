Used 2007 Pontiac G6 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun To Drive
Coming from a Saab, this car is fun to drive, top up or down. After some minor rattle repairs,very quiet and smooth ride.
Sharp
there was not many of these made there for finding parts for the retractable hardtop convertible is difficult.although it has front wheel drive driving in the snow is difficult if you do not have the right tires. love the way this car handles around curves Quick Off the start.make sure the back seat belts are tucked in before you drive with the top down or they rattle.overall this car is a lot of fun to drive.at night the inside dash lights light up a red which is it totally unique experience.I love my Pontiac g6 hardtop convertible!
Pontiac G 2007
I got my 2007 Black GT G 6 on 9/11. My wife who has hated my previous convertibles loves this one. It is real quiet with the top up. I can now hear my 88 year old mother talk while I drive her around. Looks ? With the top down this car gets all kinds of looks. Power? I only have the 3.5 and this thing moves along real nice. I went to get around some traffic going home form work on 95 S and I looked down and I was breathing on 90. Whoops! At 3K I will switch over to the Mobil 1 Extended Performance oil. The trunk with the top up has a fare amount of room and there is more room in the back seats than I expected.The last Pontiac I had lasted 190K & did not burn oil.Fun Car-Me? I am 58 yrs old.
Now I own two black convertibles!
Started out to buy a rational vehicle, since I already own a high performance roadster--(1991 RX7 convertible). My husband declared the Civic and Mazda 3 boring. I suggested a 4 seat convertible. We chose a hardtop so we'd have a car to leave at the airport without worrying. I'm really pleased. It's not a sports car, or all that high performance, but it is fun. Handling is very good for a car its size and the back seat roomy enough for adults. With this car, I can have my top down and pick up the kids, take the dog to the vet, etc. Charlie Brown once said the key to happiness is to own a lake and a convertible. Convertible = fun. Now I drive one almost every day!
My Convertible
I have not had the automobile long, but the handling and striking good looks are incredible.
